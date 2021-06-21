"The Charming Taste of Europe" Kicks Off a New Campaign in the U.S. and Canada

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe'' is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium , the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines , the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," co-financed by the European Union, to promote exquisite products that some of the most beautiful territories of Europe have to offer, such as wines from Abruzzo, golden wines from Bordeaux, cherries from Rachi Pieria, and kiwis from Kavala, Greece. This campaign will focus on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

For the next three years, these agricultural jewels of Europe will be the protagonists of numerous initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, media, and trade professionals both in the U.S. and Canada to educate these markets about their merits, elevate quality standards, and thus increase their competitiveness and create new export opportunities. Through the superb Italian wines, the juicy kiwis and cherries from Greece, and the luscious, golden Bordeaux wines, this campaign will awaken the senses and create a new culinary consciousness by connecting food, cultures, and territories. With the slogan, 'Enjoy it! It's from Europe,' it will offer the occasion to bring the European charm into everybody's life.

Some of the most important appointments include the sponsorship of the European Film Festival (Canada) in November and the participation in San Francisco's Winter Fancy Food in January 2022. Throughout the year, there will be in-store promotions, seminars, tastings, and dinners dedicated to trade and media in the major American and Canadian cities.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook , Instagram, and Youtube . The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About "The Charming Taste of Europe":

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of the best quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite items to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wine and fresh fruit from Greece, that showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of The Charming taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States of America and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe project is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to promote with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign