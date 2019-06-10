10.06.2019 09:18:00

The Chairman and CEO of Ipsos in China Brings Insight of Chinese Market at the ESOMAR

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22 and 30,The 20th European Society for Opinion and Market Research (ESOMAR) Asia Pacific annual conference and the joint summit of the Korea Market Research Association (KORA) and ESOMAR were held in Macau, China, and Seoul, South Korea, respectively. Lifeng Liu, Chairman and CEO, Ipsos in China, was invited to attend this conference and deeply analyzed the digital marketing business driven by technology in terms of trend, transformation and innovation of the Chinese market.

In the digital age, companies are allowed to track the entire consumer journey. Lifeng said:"The transformation of marketing now should be based on the concept of 'Universal Data' and 'Technology Driven'. Enterprise can achieve multivariate consumer insight through leveraging various universal data and advanced technology. And these insights can provide references to business behavior and even influence business decisions, which can then be fed back to the universal data level."

Ipsos has formed the closed loop of 'Data-Insight-Action' throughout four pillars: Universal Data, Technology Driven, Insight and Consultation. Lifeng expressed: "To successfully implement the closed loop, the first step is to integrate and utilize complex and diverse data. Ipsos in China cooperate with enterprises with various data sources. This can integrate data and upgrade research solutions from big data, social listening, survey data and other resources."

On the other side, based on the technology innovation, Ipsos in China obtains consumer insights through diversified social media platforms and enterprises' self-owned consumer data platforms. Leveraging online communities and data collection platforms such as IsChat and IsCommunity and by means of social networksis to realize abundant programmatic sampling.

Ipsos in China is working with partners to help enterprises achieve digitalization by building consumer data platforms and social CRM platforms in the form of PaaS (platform as a service) or customer customization. Based on these platforms, enterprises can establish the relationship model of behavior and attitude of different consumer groups, and then formulate corresponding measures to improve consumer satisfaction. The platform can also be used to predict consumer behavior and improve user experience in the entire consumer life cycle to finally increase revenue. This new set of capabilities puts Ipsos at the forefront of the industry in terms of innovation.

Lifeng said: "The wave of digital revolution continues, and the exploration of industry development is an ongoing process. As a pioneer, Ipsos will work with partners to turn actionable insights into real-time marketing campaigns based on 'Data-Insight-Action' closed loop to enable business decisions and value discovery."

