Data Center Market in Central and Eastern Europe Market - Overview

The Central and Eastern Europe data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018?2024. Equinix, Interxion, IXcellerate, Boosteroid, DEAC, and DataLine are the prominent investors/vendors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market.

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796165/?utm_source=PRN

Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments of the IT market in Poland. The segment generated over $250 million of revenue in 2018, whereas Austria contributed over$650 million for the same year. Governments in Central Europe are accelerating the adoption of cloud services and moving toward e-governance. In the Central and Eastern Europe data center market, Poland is in the process of developing e-government, which aims to bring all online government services and information together at one place. CEE is becoming a center for gaming developers and software development houses, with several companies emerging as the fastest growing ones in the region. The ICT and finance and insurance sectors are identified as digital leaders in CEE, contributing maximum growth toward the digital economy. However, manufacturing, trade, and transportation sectors are gradually increasing their digital growth in the region. IoT, big data and artificial intelligence are likely to accelerate digitization in CEE. Currently, IoT technology has the potential to boost the digital economy by $180 billion. The growth in cloud computing to bring hyperscale investment, increased investment by colocation providers, Increased initiatives for the digital economy, and growing demand for edge data centers and increased investment in big data technology are expected to drive the datacenter investment inCEE. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries. The report considers the present scenario of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators • Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region • A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market during the forecast period • Classification of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast • A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Central and Eastern Europe data center market • Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors • A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The internet penetration in Eastern Europe is 74%. Russia has 90 million internet users with more than 60% of users accessing the internet through mobile devices.

• In July 2017, Russia adopted the Russia Digital Economy Program with an expected annual budget of $1.8 billion until 2025.

• Smart city development initiatives taken by governments in countries such as Austria, Poland, and Russia will fuel the growth of edge data centers in the region.

• The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the region.

• Increase in lithium-ion UPS system adoption will reduce the OPEX of the facility from a UPS standpoint.

• Over 60% of data center deployments will install 2N redundant rack PDUs.

Report Coverage:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the data center investment in CEE in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Central and Eastern Europe data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o Evaporative Coolers

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Poland and Austria

o Russia and the Czech Republic

o Other Countries

Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) • Datacenter Construction Contractors • Datacenter Infrastructure Providers • New Entrants • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

