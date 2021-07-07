|
07.07.2021 20:30:00
The CBSA launches an investigation into oil country tubular goods from Austria
OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching an investigation to determine whether certain oil country tubular goods from Austria are being sold at unfair prices in Canada.
The investigation is the result of a complaint by Algoma Tubes Inc., Prudential Steel ULC, Tenaris Global Services (Canada) Inc. and Hydril Canadian Company LP, collectively referred to as "Tenaris Canada" (Calgary, Alberta). The complainant alleges that they are facing an increase in the volume of subject imports, price depression and suppression, loss of sales, price undercutting, loss of market share, underutilization of capacity, reduced employment, as well as negative impacts on financial performance, ability to raise capital, and return on investments.
The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigation. The CITT will begin a preliminary injury inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming Canadian producers and will issue a decision by September 7, 2021. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair prices, and will make a preliminary decision by October 5, 2021.
Currently, there are 140 special import measures in force in Canada, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. Eleven of those measures are on oil country tubular goods from China, the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu (Chinese Taipei), India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and Vietnam. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and Canadian jobs.
There is also a separate ongoing dumping investigation on oil country tubular goods from Mexico.
Quick facts
- The subject goods are certain oil country tubular goods. For more product information, please refer to Canada Border Services Agency: Anti-dumping and countervailing.
- The Canadian market for oil country tubular goods is estimated at $510 million annually.
- A copy of the Statement of Reasons, which provides more details about this investigation, will be available on the CBSA's website within 15 days from the date the investigation is launched.
- As of December 31, 2019, special import measures have directly helped to protect 34,810 Canadian jobs and $9.56 billion in Canadian production.
Associated Links
Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) investigative process and timeframes
Overview of Canada's anti-dumping and countervailing investigative processes
Canada Border Services Agency: Anti-dumping and Countervailing
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
