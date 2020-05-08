The Cassina Group Unveils New Real Estate Search App

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, has unveiled a new real estate app designed to help clients easily search for properties from the convenience of their phones. The app is extremely user friendly and has tons of innate features designed to make the mobile search experience quick, efficient and enjoyable.

"We are very excited to launch our new app," said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of the firm. "Now more than ever, people are using their mobile devices to search for real estate, and we are excited to present a cutting-edge tool that seamlessly integrates the traditional search experience with geo-enabled features. The Cassina Group continues to invest in technology to ease the buying and selling process for our clients and customers while providing a high touch experience."

The app allows users to search for property throughout the tri-county area. Highlights include a map view search, detailed search parameters, robust property information, the capacity to save properties or searches, and the ability to easily connect with a Cassina agent through the click of a button. To gain access to the app, please reach out to a Cassina Group REALTOR or visit their website, http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com.

The Cassina Group has a proven reputation for delivering stronger results though leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. The company had an extremely successful first quarter of 2020, closing the quarter as the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $1 million*. The company also ranked as the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $500,000 and $750,000 during the same period. So far this year, The Cassina Group has closed or placed under contract over $142 million worth of real estate.

For more information on The Cassina Group or their new app, please visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

*stats pulled from CTAR MLS on 5.1.2020

SOURCE The Cassina Group