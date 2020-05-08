+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
08.05.2020 17:35:00

The Cassina Group Unveils New Real Estate Search App

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, has unveiled a new real estate app designed to help clients easily search for properties from the convenience of their phones. The app is extremely user friendly and has tons of innate features designed to make the mobile search experience quick, efficient and enjoyable.

"We are very excited to launch our new app," said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of the firm. "Now more than ever, people are using their mobile devices to search for real estate, and we are excited to present a cutting-edge tool that seamlessly integrates the traditional search experience with geo-enabled features. The Cassina Group continues to invest in technology to ease the buying and selling process for our clients and customers while providing a high touch experience."

The app allows users to search for property throughout the tri-county area. Highlights include a map view search, detailed search parameters, robust property information, the capacity to save properties or searches, and the ability to easily connect with a Cassina agent through the click of a button. To gain access to the app, please reach out to a Cassina Group REALTOR or visit their website, http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com.

The Cassina Group has a proven reputation for delivering stronger results though leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. The company had an extremely successful first quarter of 2020, closing the quarter as the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $1 million*. The company also ranked as the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $500,000 and $750,000 during the same period. So far this year, The Cassina Group has closed or placed under contract over $142 million worth of real estate.

For more information on The Cassina Group or their new app, please visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

About The Cassina Group
The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

*stats pulled from CTAR MLS on 5.1.2020

 

SOURCE The Cassina Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 500.00
2.42 %
Geberit 432.70
2.32 %
CieFinRichemont 55.76
1.98 %
SGS 2’180.00
1.82 %
Adecco Group 41.64
1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 341.25
-0.22 %
CS Group 8.15
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 66.40
-0.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.00
-0.54 %
Novartis 82.69
-0.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Gold Outshines Silver as Economics Widen Price Ratio
09:18
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08:49
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
06:34
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung / Givaudan – Aufwärtstrend intakt
07.05.20
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:11
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
07.05.20
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analysten überbieten sich vor Bitcoin-Halving mit exorbitanten Prognosen
Meyer Burger verliert "Heterojunction"-Grossauftrag - Aktie knickt ein
Stadler-Aktie unentschlossen: Hacker wollen Stadler mit Cyberangriff auf IT-Netzwerk erpressen
SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Anleger treiben Uber-Aktie trotz Milliardenminus nach oben
Analyst: Tesla-Aktie kann 1'000-Dollar-Marke durchbrechen
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Corona-Pandemie bremst dormakaba im dritten Quartal 2019/20 - Aktie gewinnt dennoch
Bachem-Aktie fester: Bachem schliesst exklusive Lizenzvereinbarung mit Jitsubo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost legen letztlich zu
Am heimischen Markt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche moderate Gewinne zu beobachten. In Deutschland ging es für den DAX etwas deutlich aufwärts. Die Wall Street kann am Freitag Aufschläge verbuchen. In Asien standen die Börsenampeln ebenfalls auf Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB