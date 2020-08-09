The Cassina Group Closes Record-Breaking Sale on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 1.2 acre parcel is just minutes from downtown Charleston and consists of three distinct lots. The property is steeped in history, including being known as the site of Liza Lucas Pickney's experiments with indigo and home of a gun emplacement and cannon from Fort Pemberton. Sweeping sunset views, southerly afternoon breezes and instant deepwater access are some of the most notable features of the property, which also includes a 3,790 sq. ft. home, pool and substantial dock and boathouse.

"It is an honor to have been chosen to represent and successfully sell this beautiful property," said Heath Verner and Chip Eiserhardt of The Cassina Group. "The property showcases some of the best waterfront access in all of Charleston and boasts a location that cannot be beat," noted Robertson Allen, Founding Partner and REALTOR® with The Cassina Group.

"The fact that The Cassina Group obtained a contract on the property 41 days after it was listed is a testament to the strength of the luxury market in Charleston. The Cassina Group is honored to play a continued role in the sales of some of the most sought-after properties in the Charleston, SC area," said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Partner of The Cassina Group.

The Cassina Group is known as Charleston's innovation-driven real estate firm, with a proven reputation for delivering stronger results though leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. The boutique company consistently ranks in the top 10 in the MLS and is currently the number one boutique firm for home sales over $750,000 and $1,000,0000.

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. The firm is managed by Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker, and founding partners Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843-628-0008.

