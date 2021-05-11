The Capital Hotel is Reopening, Taking Reservations Beginning May 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock will reopen on May 17, 2021. Owned by the Harriet and Warren Stephens' family and managed by Concord Hospitality, the hotel has been a cornerstone of Little Rock history since its opening in 1876.

"We are fortunate to have so many returning employees to welcome back our guests," said Ashley Ewing, Director of Sales. "As a hotel featuring 145 years of character complemented by the comfort and efficiency of a modern luxury hotel, we look forward to showing new and returning guests all that downtown Little Rock has to offer following a year of unprecedented events."

The 94-room luxury hotel will open along with the Capital Bar & Grill, serving breakfast, lunch & dinner to guests and local patrons.

Terry Bechtold of Concord Hospitality will serve as the General Manager of the hotel. Bechtold brings years of experience leading award-wining luxury hotels including St. Regis, One & Only Ocean Club, Little Palm Island and Turnberry Isle Resort, Club & Spa.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord Hospitality has established the PureStay Pledge that incorporates the best industry practices and protocols for cleanliness, sanitization and operations of its hotels and restaurants.

"The health and safety of our guests and associates has always been a top priority at Concord Hospitality," said Mark Laport, President and CEO of Concord Hospitality. "Our long-standing reputation for having the highest standards in hotel hygiene and cleanliness and our commitment to upholding these standards is unwavering as we strive to continue exceeding industry procedures and be a leader in the hospitality space through the implementation of PureStay by Concord."

Located at the corner of West Markham Street and South Louisiana Street, the Capital Hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has hosted guests and dignitaries since 1876. The entire team of the Capital Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to the "front porch of Little Rock."

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: www.capitalhotel.com or call 501-374-7474.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company's portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Its modern lifestyle holdings embody the next generation of boutique hotels, distinctive restaurants, stylish bar concepts and award-winning rooftops. Each venue has a story to tell. Concord's commitment to sourcing local, authentic products ensures that each property is infused with the vibe and energy of its geographical location. The company believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

