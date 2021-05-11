SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’271 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’838 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’232 1.9%  Dollar 0.9037 0.2%  Öl 68.6 0.6% 
11.05.2021 21:52:00

The Capital Hotel is Reopening, Taking Reservations Beginning May 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock will reopen on May 17, 2021. Owned by the Harriet and Warren Stephens' family and managed by Concord Hospitality, the hotel has been a cornerstone of Little Rock history since its opening in 1876.

"We are fortunate to have so many returning employees to welcome back our guests," said Ashley Ewing, Director of Sales. "As a hotel featuring 145 years of character complemented by the comfort and efficiency of a modern luxury hotel, we look forward to showing new and returning guests all that downtown Little Rock has to offer following a year of unprecedented events."

The 94-room luxury hotel will open along with the Capital Bar & Grill, serving breakfast, lunch & dinner to guests and local patrons.

Terry Bechtold of Concord Hospitality will serve as the General Manager of the hotel. Bechtold brings years of experience leading award-wining luxury hotels including St. Regis, One & Only Ocean Club, Little Palm Island and Turnberry Isle Resort, Club & Spa.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord Hospitality has established the PureStay Pledge that incorporates the best industry practices and protocols for cleanliness, sanitization and operations of its hotels and restaurants.

"The health and safety of our guests and associates has always been a top priority at Concord Hospitality," said Mark Laport, President and CEO of Concord Hospitality. "Our long-standing reputation for having the highest standards in hotel hygiene and cleanliness and our commitment to upholding these standards is unwavering as we strive to continue exceeding industry procedures and be a leader in the hospitality space through the implementation of PureStay by Concord."

Located at the corner of West Markham Street and South Louisiana Street, the Capital Hotel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has hosted guests and dignitaries since 1876. The entire team of the Capital Hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to the "front porch of Little Rock."

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: www.capitalhotel.com or call 501-374-7474.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company
As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company's portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Its modern lifestyle holdings embody the next generation of boutique hotels, distinctive restaurants, stylish bar concepts and award-winning rooftops. Each venue has a story to tell. Concord's commitment to sourcing local, authentic products ensures that each property is infused with the vibe and energy of its geographical location. The company believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-capital-hotel-is-reopening-taking-reservations-beginning-may-17-301289127.html

SOURCE Concord Hospitality

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:29 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
14:54 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit