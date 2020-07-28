The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto Chapter, celebrates communications excellence, virtually, at annual ACE Awards

The annual awards ceremony took place online, with over 100 award recipients in categories like creative campaigns, issues management and corporate social responsibility.

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - This evening, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto Chapter celebrated the best in public relations and communications at its annual Achieving Communications Excellence (ACE) Awards ceremony, virtually. Typically, the annual awards ceremony sees hundreds of communication professions gathered from across the Greater Toronto Area. This year the ACE awards were announced online.

The ACE Awards represent skill, innovation and intelligence within the public relations and communications industry. This evening's awards began with a brief digital presentation announcing the finalists and ended with a presentation announcing the winners in each category. Winners can be found here: youtube.com/user/CPRSToronto/.

"I would like to congratulate all off the winners! We saw over 100 entries this year; I was impressed by the creativity, and results of the awards submissions," said Jenny Shin, President, CPRS Toronto Chapter. " This is one of the most anticipated nights of the year for the CPRS Toronto community. Although we had to pivot to online this year, we were still able to celebrate the incredible level of talent within the industry."

The ACE Awards recognize communications campaigns in various categories including events, media relations, digital media and student accomplishment.

"This night is an incredible way to highlight the best in public relations and communications, congratulations to all winners. The ACE awards wouldn't be possible without the dedicated support of our passionate volunteers. Our volunteers the full execution of the awards including judging submissions and event planning," said Anne Marie Males, ACE Awards Chair, CPRS Toronto Chapter. "We're also grateful to our sponsors, Business Wire, Cision, Meltwater, The Canadian Press, Leger and McMaster University who continue to support us."

The 2020 ACE Award recipients included:

Finalists, Best Creative

Canadian Tire Ltd. & Weber Shandwick; Canadian Tire Own The Water

Weber Shandwick Canada and Mondelez Canada; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Oreo Bar PALentine's Day

McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

Agnostic & Metro Ontario; Metro Supports Local

Finalists, Best in Show

Kaiser Lachance Communications & ADP Canada; ADP Canada's Workplace Insight Studies

SecureKey Technologies and Kaiser Lachance Communications; Verified.Me Launch

ruckus Digital & Husqvarna Canada; Husqvarna Canada Husqy Squad Influencer Campaign

McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

Canadian Tire Ltd. & Weber Shandwick; Canadian Tire Own The Water

Brand Development Campaign, Best

Gold-McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

Gold-The Lung Health Foundation and Edelman Canada ; The Toker

; Gold-Weber Shandwick Canada & Sport Chek; Sport Chek x Good American

Gold-McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McDelivery

Gold-Weber Shandwick Canada and Mondelez Canada; CDMO - PALentine's Day

Silver-Proof Inc. & Allergan Canada; Beauty Decoded Live

Bronze-1Milk2Sugars & Nivea Canada ; N IVEA Oil Infused Body Lotions Campaign

; N Bronze-Purolator, Weber Shandwick Canada; Purolator Holiday Peak Season Program

Bronze-Agnostic & Metro Ontario; Metro Supports Local

Bronze-BlueSky Communications & Rakuten.ca; Rakuten Rebrand

Community Relations; Best Use of

Gold-Nuclear Waste Management Organization; NWMO's Journey Towards Reconciliation

Silver-Canadian Tire Ltd. & Weber Shandwick Canada; Canadian Tire Rap-pairing Toronto Courts

Silver-Weber Shandwick Canada; 2018/19 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

Silver-CANEAST Communications; RecycleMyElectronics Community Relations

Crisis or Issues Management, Best

Gold-Rogers Media; 'You People': A Cultural Conversation

CSR or Cause Related Campaign, Best

Gold-Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; RMHC Canada: National Cookie Day

Gold-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

Silver-Argyle Public Relationships & Environmental Defence Canada; Stop Bill 66

Silver-Empire Company Limited / Sobey's Inc. & North Strategic; Sensory Friendly Shopping

Bronze-The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and Edelman Canada ; Cancer Strategy Refresh

; Bronze-Nuclear Waste Management Organization; NWMO's Journey Towards Reconciliation

Bronze-No Fixed Address; SickKids Airbnb

Bronze-No Fixed Address; Canadian Centre for Child Protection: Lolli

Bronze-Maple Leaf Foods; Carbon Neutral

Digital Communications Campaign, Best

Gold-ruckus Digital & Husqvarna Canada; Husqvarna Canada Husqy Squad Influencer Campaign

Gold-Proof Inc. & CLHIA; Fraud = Fraud Campaign

Silver-Insurance Bureau of Canada and Paradigm; The Museum of Outdated Technology

Silver-The Lung Health Foundation and Edelman Canada ; The Toker

; Silver-Argyle Public Relationships & American Peanut Council; Crunch, Crunch, Crunch

Bronze-Argyle Public Relationships & MD Financial Management; Thank you Doctors

Metrolinx; Metrolinx News

Bronze-APEX PR and ruckus Digital & RE/MAX; RE/MAX #HomeGoals

Bronze-Golin & PetSmart; Launch of @PetSmartCanada Instagram

Employee Engagement Campaign, Best

Gold-RSA Canada & APEX Public Relations; RSA Tough Talk Training

Gold-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick; The Year of Amplification

Gold-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick; $1 Cones: Celebrating a Sweet Summer

Silver-Paradigm, Insurance Bureau of Canada; Students on Ice Contest

Government Relations Campaign, Best

Gold-Paradigm Public Relations & Insurance Bureau of Canada; The Museum of Outdated Technology

Bronze-Argyle Public Relationships & Efficiency Canada; #OurHumanEnergy

HR or Benefit Communications; Best

Bronze- Aviva Canada ; The Best Career You Never Expected

Marketing Communications Campaign; Best

Gold-McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

Gold-Osteoporosis Canada with Amgen Canada and Edelman Canada ; Bübl™ x David Dixon

; Gold-Proof & Accenture; Accenture: The AI Effect Season 2 Podcast

Gold- Sheridan College ; Blown Away

; Gold-Craft Public Relations & Nintendo of Canada Limited; The Nintendo Switch Playhouse

Gold-Zeno Group & SiriusXM; SiriusXM Dial Up the Moment

Gold-Craft Public Relations & News Media Canada; News Media Canada: SPOT Fake News Online

Silver-ADP Canada and Kaiser Lachance Communications; HR Appreciation Campaign

Silver-SecureKey Technologies and Kaiser Lachance Communications; Verified.Me Launch

mint and Hershey Canada; Hershey Treat Street

Silver-RE/MAX, APEX Public Relations and ruckus Digital; Liveability 2.0

Silver-Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; RMHC Canada: National Cookie Day

Silver-Sanofi Genzyme and Edelman Canada ; The World's Most Uncomfortable Bed

; Silver-McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McDelivery

Silver-Craft Public Relations & GE Appliances Canada; GE Appliances National Laundry Day 2019

Bronze-Craft Public Relations & Travelzoo Canada; Travelzoo Spontaneous Travel

Bronze-Golin & DAZN; The New Home of Football

Bronze- Nuclear Waste Management Organization; NWMO's Journey Towards Reconciliation

Bronze-IKEA Canada in partnership with Hill+Knowlton Strategies; 2019 Summary Report

Bronze-IHG Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Readiest Breakfast Challenge 2.0

Bronze-The PR Department for Tabasco Canada; Tabasco Seven Days of Eggs

Bronze-Argyle Public Relationships & Ontario Association of Optometrists; No More Eyescuses

Media Relations, Best Use of Over $50,000

Gold-Kaiser Lachance Communications & ADP Canada; ADP Canada's Workplace Insight Studies

Gold-Agnostic & Metro Ontario; Metro Supports Local

Gold-Craft Public Relations & Mott's Fruitsations; Mott's Fruitsations Buy a Cup Give a Cup

Gold-Craft Public Relations & GE Appliances Canada; The Launch of Café

Gold-Zeno Group and MiQ; MiQ Media Relations

Gold-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; P.L.T.

Silver-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; The Classics. Remastered.

Silver-Weber Shandwick Canada & Chevrolet Canada; 2018/19 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

Silver-Kaiser Lachance Communications & Lakeview Community Partners Limited; Lakeview Village Waterfront Community

Silver-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick; McHappy Day

Silver-Zeno Group & Turkey Farmers of Canada; Think Turkey / Pensez Dindon

Silver-Strategic Objectives and The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking; Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline

Silver-Pomp & Circumstance PR & eBay Canada; eBay Canada Media Relations Program

Silver-Golin & DAZN; DAZN Canada teams up with Dan Marino

Bronze-Maple Leaf Foods; Carbon Neutral

Bronze-Citizen Relations & Molson Coors - Miller Lite; Miller Lite Real Guys of Canada

Media Relations, Best Use of under $50,000

Gold-SecureKey Technologies and Kaiser Lachance Communications; Verified.Me Launch

Gold-Kaiser Lachance Communications and Morguard; Canadian Economic Outlook 2020

Gold-Craft Public Relations & The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair ; Lil' Ben & The Road to The Royal

Gold-Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada & Weber Shandwick; RMHC Canada: Haylen & the McFlurry Truck

Gold-Strategic Objectives and foodora Canada; foodora's LCBO Delivery Launch

Silver-RE/MAX Canada and APEX Public Relations; RE/MAX 2019 Livability Report

Silver-Kaiser Lachance Communications and Morguard; Morguard Canadian Properties

Silver-Craft Public Relations & Moosehead Breweries; Moosehead Breweries: Mac The Moose

Silver-Zeno Group & Barilla; Barilla Pasta World Championship

Silver-Proof Inc. & Moneris; Canada's Cashless Transaction Champion

Silver-Agnostic & BCG; BCG's Centre for Canada's Future

Silver-Proof Inc. & Moneris; Canada's Busiest Shopping Month

Silver-Agnostic & Go RVing Canada; Bring Back Wildhood

Bronze-Proof Inc. & Electrical Safety Authority; TikTok, but Don't Shock

Bronze-Broad Reach Communications & The Family Enterprise Xchange; Family Enterprise Matters

Bronze-Scalar Decisions and Kaiser Lachance Communications; The Digital Citizen

Bronze-Paradigm, DDMG & RBC; RBC's Annual Home Ownership Campaign

Bronze- Morneau Shepell and Kaiser Lachance Communications; Employers Connect 2019

and Kaiser Lachance Communications; Bronze-Entandem Communications and Marketing Team & SOCAN; Entandem Holiday Music Study

Bronze-Kaiser Lachance Communications and Royal LePage ; Newcomers Survey

New Product or Service Launch, Best

Gold-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; P.L.T.

Gold-Craft Public Relations & GE Appliances Canada; The Launch of Café

Gold-Strategic Objectives and Kellogg Canada; MorningStar Farms Veggie Burgers Launch

Gold-Golin & Beyond Meat; Beyond Burger Canadian Launch

Silver-Golin & Clif Bar ; Fruit Smoothie Filled Product Launch

; Silver-Zeno Group Canada & Windex / SC Johnson; Windex Help Seas Sparkle Campaign

Silver-Reebok Canada in partnership with Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Meet You There

Silver-Proof Inc. & Visa Canada; Visa She's Next

Bronze-SecureKey Technologies and Kaiser Lachance Communications; Verified.Me Launch

Bronze-Zeno Group & Electrify Canada; Electrify Canada First Charge Event

Publication, Best

Silver-CYSSC Communications Team; CYSSC 2018-2019 Annual Report This Is Us

Social Media or Influencer Campaign, Best

Gold-Canadian Tire Ltd. & Weber Shandwick; Canadian Tire Own The Water

Gold-Strategic Objectives and Groupe Marcelle Inc.; Lise Watier Rouge Fondant Supreme

Gold-Weber Shandwick Canada & Sport Chek; Sport Chek x Good American

Gold-McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McDelivery

Gold-McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; P.L.T.

Silver - McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day

McDonald's Canada, Weber Shandwick Canada; McHappy Day Silver-CANEAST Communications & The Alley; The Alley takes Alberta Social Media by Storm

Silver-Weber Shandwick Canada and Mondelez Canada; CDMO - PALentine's Day

Silver-McDonald's Canada & Weber Shandwick Canada; The Classics. Remastered.

Silver-Citizen Relations x Crest; #CrestSmileWithPride

Bronze-ruckus Digital & Husqvarna Canada; Husqvarna Influencer Campaign

Bronze-Zeno Group & Turkey Farmers of Canada; Think Turkey / Pensez Dindon

Bronze-Proof Inc. & Allergan Canada; Beauty Decoded Live

Bronze-Pomp & Circumstance PR & Peloton ; Peloton VIP Loaner Program

Special Events or Experiential Marketing, Best Use of

Gold-Weber Shandwick Canada and Mondelez Canada; CDMO - PALentine's Day

Gold-Strategic Objectives and Kia Canada #KiaMatch Pre-Auto Show Toronto Event

#KiaMatch Pre-Auto Show Toronto Event Gold-Canadian Tire Ltd. & Weber Shandwick; Canadian Tire Christmas House

Gold-Craft Public Relations & Mott's Fruitsations; Mott's Fruitsations Buy a Cup Give a Cup

Gold-CO-OP & EarthFresh EarthFresh: Airstream Fry Truck

Silver-Argyle Public Relationships & United States Department of Agriculture; Agribusiness Trade Mission to Canada

Silver-Zeno Group & Lenovo; The Think Big Speakers Series

Silver-mint and Hershey Canada; Hershey Treat Street

Silver-Amgen Canada Inc. & Gage Communications Inc.; Break Records, Not Bones Event

Bronze-Reebok Canada in partnership with Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Club C x Peace Collective

Bronze-BlueSky Communications & Rakuten.ca; Rakuten Rebrand

Student Campaign, Best

Mubashira Nusrat Farooqi and Devina Das , Centennial College; The GenWell Project: #facetofacefeb

, Centennial College; Sarah El-Bakri , Kayla Nguyen , Andrea Logan , Lyndon Dizon and Anusha Bhardwaj , Centennial College: CivicAction: For a Friend

Leadership Awards

Paolo Zinatelli ; CPRS Toronto Educator of the Year

; CPRS Toronto Educator of the Year Amy Theriault ; CPRS Toronto Student of the Year

; CPRS Toronto Student of the Year Danielle Kelly ; CPRS Toronto Volunteer of the Year

; CPRS Toronto Volunteer of the Year Jessica Rabaey ; CPRS Toronto Young Public Relations Professional of the Year

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) Toronto Chapter is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

