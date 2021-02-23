SMI 10’712 0.1%  SPI 13’393 -0.1%  Dow 31’522 0.1%  DAX 13’950 -0.3%  Euro 1.0899 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.4%  Gold 1’810 0.9%  Bitcoin 48’539 -5.7%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 65.8 4.7% 
23.02.2021 01:35:00

The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners International (TSX: CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 22, 2021 there were 78 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 15,807,911 voting common shares, representing 61.98% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

As a leading provider of executive talent, Caldwell enables clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. (CNW Group/The Caldwell Partners International Inc.)

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 14, 2021 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and appointment of auditors are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 14, 2021 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

Voted for
Percentage*

Withheld from
Voting
Percentage*

Paul R. Daoust

58.72%

41.28%

Darcy D. Morris

98.79%

1.21%

Elias Vamvakas

99.11%

0.89%

John N. Wallace

99.10%

0.90%

Kathryn A. Welsh

99.11%

0.89%

David Windley

99.11%

0.89%

John Young

99.11%

0.89%




2. Appointment of Auditors  -  Appointed

Voted for
Percentage

Withheld from
Voting
Percentage*

The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

99.98%

0.02%

About Caldwell

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels.

Caldwell, a retained executive search firm, enables clients around the world to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation – 50 years in the making – has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We are a leading licensed certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform with a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that – when integrated with our search process – helps clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results as fast as possible.

IQTalent Partners offers consulting, candidate sourcing, candidate research, and full lifecycle recruiting to its clients. Using a unique on-demand business model, IQTP augments the client's in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost-effective, and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 300 corporations from Fortune 500s to startups. IQTP's IQTalent Xchange is an original market concept using advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to create a passive candidate marketplace. The proprietary talent exchange platform includes more than 300 million global professionals, offering clients unprecedented access to the most qualified candidates.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-caldwell-partners-international-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-directors-301232885.html

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

