+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 19:00:00

The Business of Diving Institute Launches 'Scubanomics' to Support Growth in the Scuba Diving Industry

MIAMI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the dive industry facing downward pressures in the USA for the last decade, the newly launched Scubanomics.com platform presents strategies to encourage discussions on how dive professionals can collaborate to turn around the industry.

"We all are competing hard in the dive industry, but we are not growing," said Darcy Kieran, founder of the Business of Diving Institute. "It's time to make a shift."

Scubanomics includes scuba diving market data and statistics, and dive industry trends in dive training, scuba diving equipment, retailing, dive travel and resorts, online commerce and digital marketing.

The Business of Diving Institute launched Scubanomics.com with the goals of helping dive industry professionals with providing enhanced value to scuba divers at a lower cost, making scuba diving more appealing to non-divers, and finding unexplored paths to growth – while championing consistency in the quality of the experience to increase customer satisfaction and reduce the dropout rate.

About the Business of Diving Institute

The Business of Diving Institute (BODI) is the brainchild of Darcy Kieran. It started in September 2000, shortly after Darcy purchased his first dive shop. At the time, he was in charge of sales for the largest division of a multi-billion dollar international company, and he could not understand the lack of training available to his dive store staff. There were numerous dive training agencies ready to teach scuba diving and train dive instructors, but nobody was providing sales and management training tailored to the dive industry staff. Today, the Business of Diving Institute provides consulting services to the scuba diving industry.

About Darcy Kieran

Darcy is an entrepreneur, author, executive, coach, radio announcer, and public speaker. He has 20+ years of extensive experience in the sporting goods and diving industry, at numerous levels including manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, and eCommerce. Darcy owned and managed dive shops, dive resorts, and charter boats in Canada and USA. He has been a Course Director and Instructor Trainer with numerous dive training agencies. And he was on the Board of Directors of DEMA, the Diving Equipment & Marketing Administration.

 

SOURCE The Business of Diving Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
12:30
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
08:29
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
06:13
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielten Zuwächse. An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB