18.12.2019 14:37:00

The Business Architecture Guild® Announces Innovation Summit And Workshop March 24-26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the 8th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit will take place in Reston, Virginia on March 24-25, followed by a Scenario-Based Workshop on March 26, 2020. Registration now available https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org/BlankCustom.asp?page=microSummitHome

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field.

Designed for executives and practitioners that prioritize business transformation to stay ahead of customer expectations, digital disruption and financial targets, the Innovation Summit and Workshop bring together a cross-section of global industries, experts and proven best practices in the business architecture community. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and the Object Management Group®, attendees will learn how thought leaders from AIG, Fannie Mae, Ford, Nordea, Optus, PG&E, PNC Bank, Raytheon, UPS, USAA and more use business architecture to clarify enterprise needs, steer investments, support customer-centric strategies, optimize operating models, address cross-functional integration, enable strategy execution and deliver triple bottom line performance.

According to William Ulrich, Business Architecture Guild Cofounder, "We are pleased to have yet another opportunity to put on the world's most advanced business architecture Summit, where attendees can engage practitioners who will share new insights and successes. In addition, the Workshop will challenge attendees to apply business architecture to real world scenarios, gaining skills that can be applied immediately in their own organizations."

Targeted Summit discussion topics address how business architecture enables strategic planning, business agility, collaboration, cost transparency, customer self-service, corporate mergers, change management and end-to-end strategy execution.

Immediately following the Summit, the Scenario-based Workshop delivers a hands-on experience for attendees to learn how to apply business architecture to real world scenarios and work in teams to develop solutions leveraging business architecture reference model content.  

For those new to the discipline the Innovation Summit is preceded by a free, half-day Business Architecture Primer. Certified Business Architects (CBA)® will receive CEU credits for the entire event.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-business-architecture-guild-announces-innovation-summit-and-workshop-march-24-26-2020-300976617.html

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold gut unterstützt aber Palladium weist Parallelen zur Ölpreisblase auf
10:00
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09:08
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
07:16
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Vorsicht ist nun angebracht / Sonova – Rücklauf beendet?
17.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
Schindler-Firmenpatron verkauft all seine Partizipationsscheine
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Boeing-Aktie volatil: 737-Max-Debakel zwingt Boeing zu radikalem Schritt - Produktionsstopp
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte
SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Aufschlag. Der deutsche Leitindex weist kleine Verluste aus. In Asien notierten die Börsen mit verschiedener Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;