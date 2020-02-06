+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 12:50:00

The Buckle, Inc. Reports January 2020 Net Sales

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended February 1, 2020 increased 7.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended February 2, 2019. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended February 1, 2020 increased 3.2 percent to $47.2 million from net sales of $45.8 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended February 2, 2019.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020 increased 3.3 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended February 2, 2019. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020 increased 2.5 percent to $271.0 million compared to net sales of $264.4 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended February 2, 2019.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 52-week period ended February 1, 2020 increased 2.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the 52-week period ended February 2, 2019. Net sales for the 52-week fiscal period ended February 1, 2020 increased 1.7 percent to $900.3 million from net sales of $885.5 million for the prior year 52-week fiscal period ended February 2, 2019.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 448 retail stores in 42 states which includes the opening of one new youth store in Twin Falls, Idaho and the closing of two stores during fiscal January. The Company operated 450 stores in 42 states as of February 6, 2019. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

Nachrichten zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Buckle Inc.mehr Analysen

08.03.19 The Buckle Sell Deutsche Bank AG
02.11.18 The Buckle Hold Deutsche Bank AG

The Buckle Inc. 24.66 0.76%

The Buckle Inc. 24.66 0.76% The Buckle Inc.

