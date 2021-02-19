The Brooks Group's Virtual Sales Training Cited as Nation's Best

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Selling®Professional Virtual Sales Training Program—the flagship sales training program of The Brooks Group—has been honored as the best virtual sales training program of its kind, it was announced this week.

The honor was bestowed by Investopedia.com, a website devoted to the financial education and well-being of individuals, professionals, and companies. Among the attributes which impressed the judges was the program's straightforward presentation of sales training topics using live virtual, on-demand, and gamified content.

After two years in development, the program was accelerated from beta status to production in April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A derivative of The Brooks Group's award-winning IMPACT Selling® Professional Sales Training program – with a host of added innovations and upgrades to ensure its status as a true virtual-native experience – the fully-virtual IMPACT Selling program has quickly been embraced by sales leaders needing a way to keep their sales professionals effective and productive during the pandemic.

"This is an incredible honor, and a testament to the efforts of our entire team to creatively pivot during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last winter," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "When the world went into quarantine, we knew that sales leaders needed a program offering that would keep their sales professionals upskilled and focused on the changed sales landscape. Though we had been working on a virtual version of our award-winning IMPACT Selling sales training program, we were able to launch this virtual-native offering just two weeks after the COVID lockdowns were announced."

In making its selection, Investopedia.com evaluated more than 30 sales training programs. The objective criteria Investopedia.com followed to evaluate sales training programs included topics covered, the reputation of the course provider, cost, and expected results. In addition to selecting a Best Virtual Sales Training recipient, Investopedia.com bestowed honors in the "Best Overall," "Best Relationship Sales," "Best In-Person Sales Training," and "Best Inbound Sales" categories.

In particular, the Investopedia.com judges said they were impressed with the "action-oriented" approach of the winning programs – an attribute "that should help any business that wants to grow through new and larger sales," according to its website.

More information on The Brooks Group's virtual sales training offerings can be found here:

https://brooksgroup.com/sales-training/impact-sales-team-training-program/. At that link, visitors can also sign up for a free, 45-minute demonstration of the program.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to www.BrooksGroup.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-brooks-groups-virtual-sales-training-cited-as-nations-best-301231806.html

SOURCE The Brooks Group