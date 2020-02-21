The British School Jakarta partners with 7billionideas to unlock students' entrepreneurial potential through a two-day conference in Greater Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever Jakarta Enterprise Conference will be held from 7 - 8 March 2020 at the British School Jakarta (BSJ). 7billionideas is an international award-winning education company that has worked with over 100,000 students and will lead the conference. During the Conference, students will get familiarised with real life business skills. They will learn the ins and outs of being an entrepreneur or starting their own business.

BSJ Principal, David Butcher said, "As Principal of BSJ, we are proud to partner with 7billionideas as it brings a new, pioneering dimension to the quality of education that we provide at BSJ. The forthcoming Enterprise Conference is a clear example of bringing new innovations that will attract 21st Century students to the skills of business and entrepreneurship. That is why we are #morethanaschool!"

Throughout the conference, groups of students from across the schools of Greater Jakarta will be challenged to create their own start-up businesses and learn about entrepreneurship from a global perspective. They will be taught how to be successful in project management, and how to develop realistic business concepts. The conference encourages entrepreneurial skills, such as creativity, strategic thinking, and initiative-taking.

CEO of 7billionideas, David Harkin said, "The fascination with the topic of entrepreneurship continues to rise in schools all over the world. It's amazing a school like BSJ is taking the next step to celebrate entrepreneurship over a weekend and invite students of Greater Jakarta to come in and learn about the topic. It will prove to be a fun, high-tempo and memorable weekend. We hope as many people can join us as possible."

It will be a valuable opportunity for the students to engage with professional global entrepreneurs and learn about the possibilities of the industry and boost their confidence in pursuing their own ideas in the future. The conference is designed to be an invaluable experience for all those who participate.

About British School Jakarta:

British School Jakarta (BSJ) has long enjoyed a reputation as an excellent launchpad for children wishing to attend top universities around the world. Founded in 1974, BSJ has educated a community of over 60 nationalities in Indonesia, consistently sending its students to the best universities around the world, including the USA'sIvy League universities and the UK's Russell Group. To learn more about BSJ, visit www.bsj.sch.id.

About 7billionideas:

7billionideas is an ideas company, existing to connect the 7 billion people on the planet with their own ideas through their social media app, their corporate business and their education business. They have proudly worked with over 100,000 students over the last 7 academic years from all over the world, some of the largest companies in the world and have tens of thousands of users using their platform and following them on social media. To learn more about 7billionideas visit www.7billionideas.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200220/2725915-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200220/2725915-1-b

SOURCE British School Jakarta (BSJ)