THE BRIDGE APP - A Digital Solution for Funding Innovation

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Investment Group has launched The Bridge Application, a cutting-edge platform designed to connect the world of investment with the most innovative companies from around the globe. It allows startups and growth-stage businesses the ability to showcase their investment opportunity to Investors, Funds and Family Offices around the world.

The Bridge App, already available to download in App Store and Google Play will facilitate the connection between the global investment community and most innovative companies. 

The Bridge App-Innovation Funding Platform

The world is undergoing a paradigm shift and the economic climate is becoming a reason for concern. Lots of aspects will change, and more will need to change to become better prepared, stand together and collaborate.

The Bridge App Key Features

Innovation is a journey not just a destination and raising capital is one of the most important parts of this journey. Finding the right allocators and aligning the company's direction and vision with their specific mandates can be an impossible task.

The Bridge App is here to provide a streamlined process meant to connect the right investors with the right companies by utilizing this unique mix of key features:

1. QUALIFIED DEAL FLOW TO INVESTORS

Having the backing, guidance, and network of investors from The Private Investment Group, The Bridge App is uniquely supported and in partnerships with many of the leading Sovereign Wealth, Funds, Family Offices, Investment Funds and U/HNWI around the world. This exclusive position allows us to showcase exciting companies, providing investors with the gold standard of deal flow.

2. MATCHING TECHNOLOGY

Individual investors, Family Offices and Large Investment Funds all carry their own mandates.

These can be driven by industry type, stage of the company, ticket size requirement or geographical interests.

3. VIDEO PRESENTATIONS

We believe that the way of delivering an idea is almost as important as the idea itself. That is why we created the video presentations to get a quicker and in-depth vision of the company, the leadership, and the opportunity. 

4. INVESTOR ANONYMITY

Privacy is incredibly important to investors when sourcing the right companies in which to be investing. One of the problems faced by investors in the digital world is too much deal flow. The Bridge allows investors to choose to be private in their evaluations and open discussions only with those companies where they have a strong wish to invest.

5. ONLINE AND OFFLINE EVENTS

Our Events past events were held in the Monaco, Dubai, Amsterdam and Zurich. Their success inspired us to take the story even further.

6. PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

The Bridge App is the perfect platform to connect, raise capital, cooperate, innovate, complete mandates, and emerge stronger than before together. Welcome to The Bridge.

Download the app here:

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/ro/app/the-bridge-funding-platform/id1523828046

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bridge.thebridge

Find out more:

www.Wearethebridge.app

