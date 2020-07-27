The Brave Of Heart Fund Opens Phase II Grant Applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brave of Heart Fund , provides financial and emotional support to the surviving family members of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who lose their lives in the COVID-19 fight, is now accepting applications for Phase II grants. Affected families may apply for financial support of up to $60,000 per family impacted, in addition to the earlier launched Phase I grant program offering grants of $15,000 to assist with immediate expenses. Launched this week, these Phase II charitable grant dollars will support the long-term needs of families, such as medical care and counseling, housing, food, transportation and educational needs of family members.

The Brave of Heart Fund was co-founded in May 2020 by the Foundations of New York Life and Cigna, industry-leading financial and health service organizations, alongside charitable partner, E4E Relief. The Foundations of New York Life and Cigna each seeded the Brave of Heart Fund with $25 million, with the goal of growing it to $100 million through support from other corporations and individuals. New York Life Foundation is also matching gifts from individuals, dollar-for-dollar, up to an additional $25 million.

"The Brave of Heart Fund provides critical, immediate support to the family members of our brave healthcare heroes who are grieving an immense loss. This fund will assist them in not bearing the burden of financial hardship during this difficult time," said Holly Welch Stubbing, president and CEO of E4E Relief. "We are honored to offer financial relief to impacted families thanks to the generosity and foresight of New York Life and Cigna in launching this vital effort, along with now several other major corporate and individual donors."

The Brave of Heart Fund began disbursing charitable funds in May, supporting more than 100 families with $15,000 towards immediate expenses, and continues to accept applications for grants to support eligible family members of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers who lose their lives to COVID-19 while caring for others. The fund provides impacted families with initial grants of $15,000 per family to meet immediate expenses, such as funeral expenses, and as of this week, will now award up to an additional $60,000 per family for long-term needs. Families are able to apply for both short and long-term grants. To date, the fund has received applications from impacted families across 19 states seeking support.

"The untimely passing of my dear loving wife has broken my heart. Her bravery in taking care of those in need during these precedented times made me proud. The generosity of the Brave of Heart Fund during what has been the toughest time of my life has made such a difference," said John Varkey, who recently lost his wife Aleyamma John, a longtime Queens Hospital Center nurse, to COVID-19. "I am so grateful to everyone who found it in the goodness of their hearts to think of the families of the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice caring for their fellow humans during these unprecedented times."

E4E Relief is a wholly owned subsidiary of Foundation For The Carolinas, a Charlotte-based community foundation and public charity. To learn more, donate or for eligible parties to apply for a grant, visit www.braveofheartfund.com or call (855) 334-7932. Grant eligibility and amounts will be determined by E4E Relief and will depend on a variety of factors, including financial need and overall funding.

About E4E Relief

For 20 years, E4E Relief has been the leading provider of charitable employee relief funds, rapidly responding to employee disaster and hardships on behalf of corporations. As an independent public charity, we empower global companies and employees to provide, and receive, meaningful financial relief when it's needed most, creating a strong sense of engagement and community. Our roots as a subsidiary of Foundation For The Carolinas, one of the largest community foundations in the U.S., led us to best practice grantmaking and industry expertise. In the past five years, E4E Relief has awarded more than $125 million in charitable grants, supporting relief efforts for nearly million people worldwide.

About Foundation For The Carolinas

Founded in 1958, Foundation For The Carolinas is the sixth-largest nonprofit community foundation in the country, serving donors and a broad range of charitable purposes in North and South Carolina. With assets of $2.3 billion, FFTC's mission is to inspire philanthropy and empower individuals to create a better community. Visit www.fftc.org .

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company ( www.newyorklife.com ), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.

*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/ .

**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/19: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 180 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-brave-of-heart-fund-opens-phase-ii-grant-applications-301100300.html

SOURCE E4E Relief