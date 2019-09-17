The Brandlaureate BestBrand Awards Singapore 2019 will be held on 31st October

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BrandLaureate, a sobriquet for brand excellence, was instituted to facilitate its vision and mission, simultaneously fulfilling the objectives of World Brands Foundation TWBF [formerly the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF)]. This year, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2019 will be held on 31st October and the trophy succinctly reflects the theme TO BE HEARD. Brands need to showcase that their voices are audible and amplified clearly to the world. The clarity of their voice will give the perception of the brand identity that showcases leadership and position in the industry.



The brands those stand with a strong voice can shout their uniqueness and exceptional values. Most importantly, the brand can convey the message of trust, credibility, and integrity which is foremost in the minds of the patron when choosing the brand.

"We are so proud to be coming back to Singapore this year, because of such great demand and such great opportunity in this country. We want to bring out the value, the status and the pride of these brands, because Everything about the business is the Brand, and Everything about the Brand is the business," says Dr. KK Johan on his vision of The BrandLaureate. Last year they had a runaway success with their first award ceremony in Singapore at Shangri-la Hotel, and it was fantastically well-received, and people are so proud, and this year they have appointed the country president, Mr Kevin Vuong, to take leadership and to continue their branding awards in Singapore.

The list of national and international award recipients of TWBF has grown rapidly over the years -- astride the intensification and entrenchment of the institution as a whole -- with the latter including luminaries such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Emeritus), the late Former President Nelson Mandela, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Ben S. Bernanke, the late Steve Jobs, Professor Robert Fry Engle (Nobel Laureate for Economics), Professor Ferid Murad (Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine), Dr. Jane Goodall & Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook Co-Founder); leadership gurus -- Tony Buzan & John Maxwell; sports personalities -- Kobe Bryant, the late Muhammad Ali, Wladimir Klitschko (IBF, WBO & WBA), Michael Schumacher, Ivan Lendl & Tiger Woods; entertainers -- DJ Hardwell (Robbert van de Corput), Andrea Bocelli, Sir Cliff Richard, Adele, Kitaro, Richard Clayderman, Sir Bob Gedolf, Neyo, Lea Salonga, Earth, Wind and Fire, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, the late Sir Christopher Lee, Andy Serkis, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Peter Jackson & Rowan Atkinson; as well as signature establishments such as FIFA, London College of Music Examinations, Classic All Blacks, The Art of Living Foundation & Association of Space Explorers.

In 2018, The BrandLaureate hosted it's first The BrandLaureate Special Edition Awards in Singapore. There were 49 brands that won The BrandLaureate Awards during the gala dinner last year held at Shangri-la Hotel with over 600 attendees.

One of the award winners said: "We are honoured to receive this award. It is a recognition of the hard work, determination and effort from AirAsia Allstars," Tan Sri Datuk Seri Tony Fernandes -- CEO of AirAsia.

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) is a branding powerhouse that never sleeps as it continues to motivate, encourage, and inspire brands to achieve brand excellence and become global brands of distinction. TWBF takes an active role in identifying and nurturing outstanding brands on an international platform. The Foundation continuously champions its mission to educate and communicate the "value of branding" with the concept that brand culture, combines with good practices will give brands the edge in this competitive environment.

TWBF was established in 2005 and is anchored as the foremost world's branding foundation. As a trendsetter for branding with divergence, the institution was recently rebranded to reflect greater echelons of prominence. Its primary objectives include the promotion of brands, the heightening of branding practices, and inculcation of first-rate brand culture in assorted areas of expertise.

The Brandlaureate BestBrands Awards will be held in Shangri-la Hotel, Singapore. Nomination for the Awards is now open until 8thof October 2019, nominations at the website or email info@thebrandlaureate.com are welcomed and the awaited night is on 31st of October 2019.

