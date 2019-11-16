The Boston Globe Names Reveneer a Top Place to Work for 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reveneer has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe for the second consecutive year. The Top Places to Work 2019 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of November 14 and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 17.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

Reveneer was ranked 11th in the medium-sized employer category.

Reveneer takes the complexity out of designing, building, and managing high velocity insides sales operations that transform the way businesses sell. Reveneer offers complete turnkey on-premise implementations, as well as inside sales as a fully managed service. Many of the world's fastest growing technology companies trust Reveneer to power new customer acquisition.

"We are so proud to be named as one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe for the second year in a row," said Greg Casale, Founder and CEO of Reveneer, "This has been another exciting year of triple-digit growth for us, including a move to our new corporate headquarters. The growth, development and retention of our people is the core to our strategy of delivering award-winning services to our customers."

"The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs.".

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and photo galleries. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Reveneer

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

