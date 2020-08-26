The Board of Directors of SCA does not intend to render any proposal for dividend this year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SCA has considered whether to propose an extraordinary general meeting to be held later in 2020 to resolve on dividend distribution. The Board of Directors has resolved that it will not render any such proposal during the remainder of 2020.

The Board of Directors of SCA has considered whether to propose an extraordinary general meeting to be held later in 2020 to resolve on dividend distribution. In view of the current circumstances, the Board of Directors has resolved not to call for an extraordinary general meeting this year to resolve on dividend distribution. Instead the Board of Directors intends to render its proposal on dividend distribution as customary in connection with the publication of the interim report for the fourth quarter 2020.





The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.



We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.



In 2019, the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6bn (EUR 1.9bn).



SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

