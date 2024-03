Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 13 March 2024



The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The board of directors of Ringkjøbing Landbobank today elected its officers as follows:

Martin Krogh Pedersen continues unchanged as chair of the board of directors





Jacob Møller and Morten Jensen will each take up the position of deputy chair









