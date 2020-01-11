11.01.2020 21:00:00

The Board of Directors of Greenwood Racing, Inc. Appoint New CEO

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Greenwood Racing, Inc. are pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Hausler as Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 20, 2020, subject to approval and licensing by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Most recently, Hausler served as Director of VICI Properties Inc., one of the country's largest REITs and owners of multiple gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties.  Prior to that, Hausler held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Isle of Capri Casinos Inc, having previously served that Company as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategic Officer and Senior Vice President - Strategic Initiatives.

Eric Hausler also has experience in the New Jersey Gaming market and in the investment banking industry, having served as Senior Vice President of Development for Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc. and in various capacities with Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., Susquehanna Financial Group and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Hausler holds a Bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and a Master's degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. His leadership experience in gaming and entertainment, real estate, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions will be invaluable to the achievement of the Company's expansion and business objectives in the coming years.

For more information please contact, Carrie Nork Minelli, PR Director 215-801-3844.  CNorkminelli@parxcasino.com

Related Links

Parx Casino

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-board-of-directors-of-greenwood-racing-inc-appoint-new-ceo-300985291.html

SOURCE Greenwood Racing, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10.01.20
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
10.01.20
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
Hat Warren Buffett Interesse am Flugzeugbauer Boeing?
ABB baut in US-Transformer-Werk Stellen ab
Basilea-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Umsatz im 2019 gesteigert
Analyst optimistisch für Tesla: Neues Kursziel bei über 500 US-Dollar
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: Mitarbeiter lästern über Firmenkultur und Regulierer
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
AEVIS VICTORIA übernimmt vom Kanton Bern 35 Prozent am Hôpital du Jura bernois - Aktie volatil
SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;