The Board of Directors of Greenwood Racing, Inc. Appoint New CEO

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Greenwood Racing, Inc. are pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Hausler as Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 20, 2020, subject to approval and licensing by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Most recently, Hausler served as Director of VICI Properties Inc., one of the country's largest REITs and owners of multiple gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. Prior to that, Hausler held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Isle of Capri Casinos Inc, having previously served that Company as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategic Officer and Senior Vice President - Strategic Initiatives.

Eric Hausler also has experience in the New Jersey Gaming market and in the investment banking industry, having served as Senior Vice President of Development for Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc. and in various capacities with Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., Susquehanna Financial Group and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

Hausler holds a Bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and a Master's degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. His leadership experience in gaming and entertainment, real estate, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions will be invaluable to the achievement of the Company's expansion and business objectives in the coming years.

