Bilia Ab Registered a Aktie
10.05.2022 08:35:00

The Board of Bilia has decided to repurchase own shares

Bilia Ab Registered a
The Board of Directors of Bilia AB (publ) ("Bilia”) has based on its authorization from the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) on April 7, 2022 taken decision to;

  • start a repurchase program of a maximum of 800,000 own shares at a total amount not exceeding SEK 100 M.

The new repurchase program will be started when the ongoing repurchase program of a maximum of 1,1,000,000 own shares at a total amount not exceeding SEK 185 M which was decided by the Board of directors as of April 8, 2022 has been finalized. The ongoing repurchase program is estimated to be finalized around June 1, 2022.

Acquisition of own shares should take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The reason for the repurchase program is to optimize the capital structure of the company.

Repurchases may take place until the next AGM 2023, on one or several occasions, and may not result in the company at any time holding own shares in excess of
10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

The repurchase program will be managed by Nordea that, based on the trading order given by Bilia, makes its trading decisions independently of Bilia. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The shares will be bought at a price per share within the price range on Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time, by which is meant the range between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm and in addition in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers and in the Safe Harbour Regulation.

At the time of this press release the total number of shares in the company is 96,299,952 and Bilia holds 3,149,777 own shares.

Gothenburg, May 10, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 10, 2022, at 08:35 CEST.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

