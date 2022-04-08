Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.04.2022

The Board of Bilia has decided to repurchase own shares

Bilia Ab Registered a
The Board of Directors of Bilia AB (publ) ("Bilia”) has based on its authorization from the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) on April 7, 2022 taken decision to;

  • start a repurchase program of a maximum of 1,100,000 own shares at a total amount not exceeding SEK 185 M.

This repurchase program is a continuation of the repurchase program that was decided on 19 January 2022 based on the authorization received from the AGM 2021. The previous repurchase program comprised a maximum of 3,000,000 shares, of which about 1,900,000 shares have been repurchased as of today’s date.

Acquisition of own shares should take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The reason for the repurchase program is to optimize the capital structure of the company, similar to the original repurchase program that was decided on 19 January 2022.

Repurchases may take place until the next AGM 2023, on one or several occasions, and may not result in the company at any time holding own shares in excess of 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

The repurchase program will be managed by Nordea that, based on the trading order given by Bilia, makes its trading decisions independently of Bilia. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The shares will be bought at a price per share within the price range on Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time, by which is meant the range between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price published continuously by Nasdaq Stockholm and in addition in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers and in the Safe Harbour Regulation.

At the time of this press release the total number of shares in the company is 102,799,952 and Bilia holds 9,041,709 own shares. The company’s holding of own shares will decrease following the AGM’s decision to cancel 6,500,000 own shares repurchased by the company.

Gothenburg, April 8, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

