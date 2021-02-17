SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0805 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’795 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’763 2.6%  Dollar 0.8926 0.3%  Öl 63.5 0.3% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
17.02.2021 02:06:00

The Bizzell Group to Operate Long Beach Job Corps Center

NEW CARROLLTON, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bizzell Group (Bizzell) was awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration (ETA) to operate the Long Beach Job Corps Center (Long Beach, California). Through collaboration with Serrato Corporation, Bizzell will build upon the Center's current success by delivering a broad range of support services, resources, and programs that will equip Job Corps' students with the skills and education to propel their career paths for the future. 

(PRNewsfoto/The Bizzell Group)

"With record youth unemployment across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, career training programs like Job Corps are vitally important to continue moving our economy in the right direction—which is why I'm honored that DOL selected our firm to lead the Long Beach Job Corps Center," said Anton C. Bizzell, M.D., President & CEO of Bizzell. "Through the passion and dedication of the Center staff, we look forward to collaborating with our strategic partners to support each student and continue the great work in the Long Beach community."

Beginning April 1, 2021, Bizzell will assume oversight of the 17-acre Job Corps Center located at 1903 Santa Fe Avenue. The Southern California campus will employ nearly 130 full-time staff and serve 300 students providing industry-recognized certifications in a variety of fields including certified medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, pharmacy technician, building construction technology, painting, glazing, cement masonry, and automobile maintenance.

"For over 50 years, Job Corps has created opportunities to service young people in an effort to change the trajectory of their lives." said Melissa Volpe, Director of Workforce Innovation at Bizzell. "We are excited to work with the staff, students and community leaders to continue to assist our students gain sustainable skills to thrive in today's economy."

About Bizzell  

The Bizzell Group (Bizzell) is a strategy, consulting, and technology firm that designs innovative solutions to help build healthy, secure, and sustainable communities in our nation and around the world. Bizzell leverages the combined experience of our diverse subject matter experts to develop data-driven, research-informed answers to the world's most complex challenges—ensuring our clients achieve their vision and goals. For more information visit https://thebizzellgroup.com

About Serrato Corporation 

Serrato Corporation is a Service-Disabled Veteran and Hispanic-owned small business created on the premise that the foundation of a good business is the effective delivery of services. Serrato is completely dedicated to delivering quality education and services to their expanding clientele. Through leadership, partnerships, and a focused business plan, Serrato has developed a solid reputation as a top-notch service provider to government agencies, commercial businesses, and academic institutions. For more information, visit https://serratocorp.com/

About Job Corps 

Job Corps, the nation's largest job training program, prepares young people ages 16-24 with education and hands-on career training for entry-level positions that lead to careers in today's job market. For more information, visit https://www.jobcorps.gov/

Media Contact:
Trevis Cage, M.S., Director, Communications 
301-459-0100, ext. 130
www.thebizzellgroup.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bizzell-group-to-operate-long-beach-job-corps-center-301229480.html

SOURCE The Bizzell Group

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 14.12
1.22 %
ABB 26.60
1.06 %
CS Group 12.78
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 612.60
0.59 %
CieFinRichemont 89.08
0.23 %
Swiss Re 84.46
-0.59 %
Givaudan 3’601.00
-0.69 %
Geberit 556.60
-0.89 %
Novartis 81.60
-0.97 %
Alcon 65.88
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.02.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
AstraZeneca-Aktie etwas schwächer: WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff Notfallzulassung
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der Dow Jones präsentierte sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit