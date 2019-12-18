The Biosimilars Market in the US: 2019 Payer Insights Report Featuring 47 Insights Supported by 199 Directly Quoted Comments from Industry Experts

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilars: US Payer Insights (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How do payers view the trends in the sluggish US biosimilar market and what initiatives do they want from pharma? Originator companies are fiercely defending their brands which has slowed new product introductions and limited clinicians' ability to build prescribing confidence with biosimilar products. While payers remain upbeat about biosimilars they are looking to pharma to deliver the evidence of safety and utility to educate and support a cautious clinical community.



What strategies are payers using to drive biosimilar usage? Will the FDA's guidelines on interchangeability accelerate the market? Why is competition essential in the biosimilar space? This detailed report, based on in-depth interviews with experienced US payers, reveals their insights on current trends, future developments and the practical steps pharma can take now.



Payers tackle key questions such as:

How confident are payers in reimbursing biosimilars and has this level of confidence changed over the last 12 months?

What are the best methods of educating key stakeholders about biosimilars and what needs to be the focus of such campaigns?

Are biosimilar developers making enough effort to understand payer goals and objectives and what can they do to improve their engagement?

What are the arguments for non-medical switching from branded to biosimilar products?

How much of a concern to payers is the 'rebate trap' and have anxieties increased over the last 12 months?

In terms of real world evidence what are payers looking for and how influential is it?

What do payers think of pharmacy-level substitution of branded biologics for a biosimilar of the same molecule and why might this not be possible countrywide?

Includes supportive case studies:

Amgen's controversial "Circle the Suffix" campaign

The Biosimilars Council and the APhA biosimilar education

Boehringer Ingelheim's content-driven

Learning from the UK - NHS resources for the launch of Humira biosimilars

The PCMA's "Protect the Savings" campaign

How the success of Zarxio has improved confidence in biosimilars

Is the FDA's interchangeability requirement too stringent?

PBMs' unfair practices and their effect on biosimilar developers

Payer experiences of the introduction of biosimilar versions of Remicade within the therapeutic area of

Payer experiences of the introduction of a biosimilar within the therapeutic area of Cancer

What to expect:

A detailed report revealing payer ambitions for the US biosimilars sector and the challenges it faces

An examination of 12 key issues which originator and biosimilar drug developers need to understand and respond to

20 targeted questions put to experienced payers

Their perceptive responses that provided 47 insights supported by 199 directly quoted comments

Why buy now?



This report reveals the real world insights of knowledgeable experts to analyse in detail key commercial and market trends that pharma management need to understand if they are to effectively respond to critical developments. This highly-focused report:

Is based on primary research with experts

Presents clear insights and actionable intelligence

Includes only the latest primary research and findings we don't recycle content or use secondary sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qzjt7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-biosimilars-market-in-the-us-2019-payer-insights-report-featuring-47-insights-supported-by-199-directly-quoted-comments-from-industry-experts-300976315.html

SOURCE Research and Markets