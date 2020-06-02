The biofungicides market Is projected to grow at a CAGR of16.1% from 2020 to 2025.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global biofungicides market size is estimated to account for USD 1.6billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.1%, to reach a value of USD 3.4billion by 2025. The increase in preference for organic farming practices and the rise in the adoption of integrated pest management practices are factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing awareness among farmers about the negative effects of synthetic plant protection products and the cost-effectiveness of biofungicides are also encouraging the adoption of these products across the globe.



The microbial species segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the biofungicides market during the forecast period

The increasing importance of sustainable agriculture and awareness among farmers about the toxicity of chemical fungicides and its harmful effects on the environment are some of the factors, due to which microbial biofungicides are becoming popular. The actions of microbial biofungicides are specific to target pests and do not harm beneficial microorganisms, which promotes the growth of the plant.



By crop type, the fruit & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the biofungicides market during the forecast period

Increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables has resulted in higher use of biofungicides in this segment. Biofungicides not only help in protecting the crops during the growing season but also show the extended activity of protection during post-harvest storage and transport.



By mode of application, the soil treatment is projected to dominate the biofungicides market during the forecast period

One of the major advantages of using biofungicides as soil treatment is they ensure healthy seed germination by removing pathogenic fungal spores and mycelium that might be present in the soil. Increasing instances of the soil-borne fungal pathogen have led to a rise in demand for soil treatment mode of application.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 -40%, Tier 2 -35%, and Tier 3 -25%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 20%, and Others*-50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 70%, Europe – 15%, North America –10%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 5%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

** RoW includes South America, Turkey, and others in RoW.



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• Nufarm (Australia)

• Novozymes (Denmark)

• Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

• Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

• Isagro S.P.A (Italy)

• T. Stanes & Company Limited (India)

• BioWorks (US)

• The Stockton Group (Israel)

• Valent Biosciences (US)

• Agri Life (India)

• Certis U.S.A (US)

• Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland)

• Lesaffre (France)

• Rizobacter (Argentina)

• Vegalab S.A (US)

• Biobest Group NV (Belgium)

• Biolchim (Italy)



Research Coverage

This report segments the biofungicides market on the basis of type, form, species, crop type, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the biofungicides market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the biofungicides market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the biofungicides market is flourishing



