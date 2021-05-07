SMI 11’111 0.0%  SPI 14’259 -0.1%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’197 0.2%  Euro 1.0949 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’999 -0.1%  Gold 1’816 1.7%  Bitcoin 51’117 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9073 -0.6%  Öl 68.3 -0.4% 
07.05.2021 02:05:00

The Biofactory To Convert Hospital Facilities Into Isolation Facilities Under Master Agreement Signed

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biofactory has signed a master supply and servicing agreement with ALPS Pte. Ltd, the public healthcare supply chain agency, to be able to provide portable prefabricated negative pressure anterooms to local public healthcare and research institutions etc.

The system of SPARCX Anterooms™ was jointly developed as part of a collaboration between Singapore General Hospital and The Biofactory in 2020 for intensive care units and operating theatres settings. This has since been expanded to include models for general wards, procedure rooms, clinics, and laboratories.

Programme Director of The Biofactory, Mr Gabriel Tan commented, "We are honoured that The Biofactory is able to provide our intelligent isolating anterooms to the major healthcare institutions. Our SPARCX Anterooms™ help minimise healthcare costs and downtime while helping healthcare institutions increase their isolation facilities. This is a testament to our team and partners as we continue to develop homegrown medical innovations to create value within our healthcare ecosystem."

As part of the master agreement, The Biofactory will be able to provide SPARCX Anterooms™ that rapidly convert existing healthcare facilities without any renovation into isolation rooms that are capable of housing airborne infectious patients.

These anterooms are portable and prefabricated allowing for easy installation and minimal downtime with some units taking as little as one hour to be set up. With its patented air decontamination protocol and interlocking doors, SPARCX Anterooms™ allows for complete isolation of the corridor from the isolation room. This feature will allow for better segregation of clean and contaminated zones within existing infrastructure and assist healthcare institutions in rapidly creating isolation facilities.

For more information: https://www.thebiofactory.com/sparcx-system  

Company Profile:

Founded in 2009, The Biofactory is a Singapore-based biomedical solutions provider and incubator. The Biofactory leverages its ISO13485 certified manufacturing facility and industrial know-how to collaborate with healthcare institutions and biomedical start-ups. The Biofactory provides value driven engineering services to commercialize and manufacture healthcare solutions that meet real world clinical problems.

Media Contact:

Dr Marcus Tan
Clinical Innovation Manager, The Biofactory
marcus@thebiofactory.com 
+65 6397 5155

SOURCE The Biofactory

﻿

