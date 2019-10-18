The Bicester Village Shopping Collection Champions the Future of Fashion

30 of the UK's top up-and-coming fashion designers take centre stage for 20 days at Bicester Village

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Bicester Village has joined forces with The British Fashion Council (BFC) for a second year to open the BFC Designer Pop-Up. Bicester Village is one of the UK's leading luxury shopping destinations and is the founding member of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection; the BFC is a not-for-profit organisation that champions British fashion in the global fashion economy.

The Bicester Village Shopping Collection comprises 11 award-winning destinations in Europe and China, each providing a luxury environment where discerning guests can discover a unique mix of fashion, food, and art presented against a backdrop of unrivalled hospitality. A visit to one of the Villages transforms an ordinary day out into an extraordinary shopping experience. The Collection is home to more than 1,300 boutiques, with each Village playing host to the world's most revered international and local fashion and lifestyle brands offering savings of up to 60% on the recommended retail price.

The BFC Designer Pop-Up features 30 British designers who represent the best creative and innovative talent in the UK. The exclusive pop-up is open until 27th October, providing guests to Bicester Village with a rare opportunity to explore, try and buy items from this exceptional edit of designers, many of whom do not otherwise have a bricks and mortar presence.

The Bicester Village Shopping Collection is widely recognised as the best performing shopping centre portfolio (full price and off price) in the world in terms of known sales per square metre. In 2018, 42 million guests from all around the globe visited the 11 destinations, with more than a third of sales in Europe generated by visitors from outside the EU. Just as Bicester Village is located 46 minutes from London by train, other members of The Bicester Village Shopping Collection are also conveniently positioned within easy reach of Europe and China's most important gateway cities enabling culture-seeking travellers the convenience of an unforgettable day out during their travels. Neighbouring cities to the 11 Villages include London; Paris; Shanghai; Brussels; Milan; Barcelona; Madrid; Dublin; Antwerp; Cologne; Dusseldorf; Munich; Frankfurt; and Suzhou.

The Designer Pop-Up includes breakthrough prodigies such as Grace Wales Bonner, Camilla Elphick and Phoebe English, as well as established brands such as Erdem, Hillier Bartley, Huishan Zhang, J&M Davidson, Mary Katrantzou, Paper London, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Racil and Sophia Webster.

Guests can directly support the fledgling designers with every purchase, as all 30 designers will receive 100% of their sales profits, thanks to Bicester Village's pledge to allow free-of-charge trading within its BFC pop-up. Last year's talents benefited from the Collection's global audience, with sales of over £100,000 during a ten-day trading period, helping these young creatives achieve commercial success and expand their international presence.

Following the success of the partnership, in 2020 the pop-up will open at one of the Villages within The Bicester Village Shopping Collection in China. The pop-up is just one in a range of initiatives that demonstrates The Bicester Village Shopping Collection's commitment to the future of the global fashion industry.

ABOUT THE BICESTER VILLAGE SHOPPING COLLECTION

The Bicester Village Shopping Collection is the 11 distinctive destinations across Western Europe and China, within reach of many of the world's most important cities: London, Paris, Shanghai, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Brussels, Antwerp, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Munich, Frankfurt, and Suzhou. The Collection, by Value Retail, is unique in its unprecedented brand mix, beautiful settings, cultural richness, remarkable service and savings on the recommended retail price of up to 60%. Each Village plays host to the world's most revered fashion and lifestyle boutiques, and each one offers extraordinary experiences and hospitality for the world's most discerning guests. Discover more at www.TheBicesterVillageShoppingCollection.com

ABOUT BRITISH FASHION COUNCIL

The British Fashion Council (BFC) was set up in 1983 to promote British fashion internationally and co-ordinate this promotion through fashion weeks, exhibitions and showcasing events. The BFC now supports designers beginning at college level and extending to talent identification, business support and showcasing schemes to help British designer businesses develop their profiles and businesses globally and promote British fashion and its influential role in Britain and London. The BFC Colleges Council offers support to students through its Foundation, BA and MA scholarships, links with industry through design competitions and Graduate Preview Day. Talent identification and business support schemes include BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund and NEWGEN, which includes womenswear, menswear and accessories. The BFC also runs and owns charities including the BFC Fashion Arts Foundation, the BFC Fashion Trust and the BFC Education Foundation. Showcasing initiatives and events include London Fashion Week, London Fashion Week Men's, LONDON show ROOMS, International Fashion Showcase, London Fashion Week Festival and the annual celebration of creativity and innovation in the fashion industry: The Fashion Awards.

ABOUT BUSINESS OF RETAIL

A partnership between the British Fashion Council and The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, the Business of Retail mentorship programme is offered to a group of alumni from the British Fashion Council's owned initiatives and charities, including the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and the BFC Fashion Trust, together with a selection of established British brands. The programme gives these designers a new retail landscape, business development expertise and global exposure, assisting them in taking the crucial steps to establishing themselves on the global stage. As part of the partnership, the 2019 BFC Designer Pop-up will provide these designers with exposure to over 450,000 new customers in three weeks, enabling them to trade free of charge and to receive 100% of their respective sales. The 2018 boutique generated sales in excess of £100,000 in 10 days for participant designers.

The 2019 line-up includes: Erdem; Mary Katrantzou; Emilia Wickstead; Rejina Pyo; palmer//harding; Phoebe English; and Mother of Pearl.

