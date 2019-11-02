The Best Prescription Safety Glasses for Construction Workers By Phillips Safety Research

MIDDLESEX, N.J., Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you are a new or experienced worker in the construction industry, you undoubtedly rely on certain tools to complete the best possible work. That said, a tool that is absolutely critical yet may be overlooked or underrated is a pair of high-quality prescription safety glasses. By wearing prescription safety glasses at work, you can be absolutely sure that you are seeing clearly—especially in dangerous or difficult conditions. Simply put, it is an investment that pays off in spades.

But even if you recognize the power and importance of prescription safety glasses, you may not know where to start. In fact, you may be asking yourself one simple question: "What are the best prescription safety glasses for construction workers?"

We are here to help. At Rx-Safety, we are proud to provide customers with an extremely extensive collection of eyewear. Combined with terrific customer service and fast shipping times, our goal is to provide the best possible experience for all of our customers.

Ultimately, we have extensive experience selling prescription safety glasses to workers in the construction industry. Our experts have canvassed our inventory and have selected several different models that are terrific for construction workers. Whether you select one of these models or use the following list as a starting point, we are confident that you will be able to find your next perfect pair of glasses in our store.

Stellar Prescription Safety Glasses for Construction Workers

To start, we can't help but speak about the Wiley X series of prescription eyewear. Wiley X is one of the most well-known brands in eyewear today. While the company started with a focus on military applications, Wiley X creates eyewear for all individuals working or playing in difficult conditions. Construction work is certainly one of those applications.

As you can see in our Wiley X collection, these glasses are extremely durable. As just one example, we invite you to check out the Wiley X Worksight Contour. This model's Shatterproof Selenite Polycarbonate lenses meet some of the most notable impact standards—including ANSI Z87.1-2010 high velocity and high mass impact standards. For you, this means that you can have the confidence that your lenses will protect your eyes from flying debris like dust or sand. Wiley X's T-Shell Lens Coating also ensures that your lenses won't scratch, even in the most extreme environments. And while you don't necessarily want to toss your glasses, the Wiley X Worksight Contour can handle some stress in the unlikely event that your pair falls off your face.

Wiley X also has several models that offer a wrap-around style with foam gaskets. For instance, take a look at the Wiley X Gravity with RX Rim. This model features patented Removable Facial Cavity Seal technology, which can block out things like wind, light, dust, and debris. Your eyes will be protected—even if you are moving at high speeds. Like other Wiley X models, this model also contains durable lenses and T-Shell Lens Coating. You may also want to check out the Wiley X Tide. Like the Gravity with RX Rim, the Tide contains a wraparound frame and removable facial cavity seal. This model, like other Wiley X models, is ANSI certified and contains multi-layer foam, creating added comfort when you are on the job.

The durability and functionality of Wiley X eyewear are certainly great. These glasses can definitely serve you well—regardless of your role in the construction industry. But that said, you may still be looking for alternatives. There's certainly no problem with that.

Construction workers who are looking for prescription safety glasses can certainly opt for a model that has been around for nearly a century. That model contains a plastic frame with wire mesh side shields. This is a clean, effective alternative for all types of construction workers.

In the Rx-Safety store, for example, you will find the RX-75 model of prescription safety glasses. Simply put, it combines function and form. It is ANSI Z87.1-2003 approved, giving you the peace of mind that this model will sufficiently protect your eyes. Beyond that, though, the RX-75 has a plastic frame that provides a comfortable and secure fit. Wire mesh side shields not only protect your eyes from debris coming in from the side, but they provide breathability. With the RX-75, you will be well-protected and extremely comfortable.

Beyond this classic look, you may be interested in both functionality and design. If so, we at Rx-Safety have a deep inventory of new freeform designs that are sleek and protective. Essentially, they protect your eyes while looking extremely close to non-prescription safety glasses.

As just one example, take a look at the RX-456 model of prescription safety glasses. This model is extremely popular for both men and women. It's sleek, freeform design is immediately noticeable. The frame is semi-rimless and the lenses are mounted into the frame using advanced lens edging technology. The RX-456's design isn't the only benefit, however. This model is ANSI Z.87.1-2003 approved and contains rubberized arms for a secure and comfortable fit.

Alternatively, on the design front, you may be interested in a pair of standard wraparound safety glasses. Here, we also have your back. Check out the RX-TP198 model of prescription safety glasses. It contains a plastic wraparound frame that is made of TR-90 nylon. The model also contains the same durability and functionality features as many other models in our store (including ANSI Z87 safety approval). They now come in transition lenses, allowing you to see clearly regardless of whether you are indoors or outdoors on a sunny day. Anti-fog coating also ensures that your glasses won't fog up in humid, warm environments.

Finally, you may be looking for the best prescription safety glasses that prioritize comfort. As just one example, in the Rx-Safety store, you can find stellar glasses containing standard styles with adjustable nose bridges. One such model is the RX-15011. This model of prescription safety glasses not only contains an adjustable nose piece, but it is made out of high-quality TR-90 nylon. Permanent side shields offer added protection when you are on the job, making these glasses stylish, functional, and comfortable.

A saddle nose bridge can also provide added comfort when you are working at a construction site. Here, you should check out the RX-600 line of prescription safety glasses. This model has a saddle nose bridge, giving you additional comfort when you are wearing these glasses for extended periods of time. Along with the saddle nose bridge, the RX-600 is ANSI Z87.1-2003 approved, lightweight, contains permanent side shields, and is inexpensive. The frame is available in either antique gold or pewter.

A Wealth of Terrific Options

Whether you are interested in functionality, durability, comfort, style, or a combination of the above, you are sure to find the perfect pair of construction prescription safety glasses in our store. We are proud to carry one of the largest inventories of eyewear and are absolutely confident that you will find the best pair for you.

As always, if you have any questions about a particular model or brand, feel free to contact us. We are happy to walk through the pros and cons of the models that you are thinking of purchasing.

