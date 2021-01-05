The Best Kept Secret in the OC Secure One Capital Breaks Silence

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Walter A. Mar, VP of People and Culture at Secure One Capital, announced that S1C has transitioned from being "The best kept secret in the OC," the company's tongue-in-cheek alter ego, to "S1C is the New Orange."

According to Mar, several milestones marked S1C's departure from "secret" to "elite lender" in 2020, which included, "Growing our team by over 60 percent and breaking the one-billion-dollar mark in early December." He added, "Our growth was essentially organic. You almost had to know someone to get in." Indicating a change in strategy, Mar promised, "We are ready to expand our reach nationally."

Mar joined the Secure One Capital management team in 2020, following stints at multiple mortgage industry heavyweights, publicly traded companies, and at the helm of an independent placement firm. At S1C, he found a culture, compensation plan, and leadership team which was unparalleled by any other company with which he has been associated. Mar explained, "There truly is something special about Secure One Capital."

"Over the past year our company has expanded on what we do well," stated CEO, Jim Pate. He continued, "We focused on exponential growth, creating effective procedures, and reinventing our belief systems from a small player on the OC mortgage scene to a first-class elite operation, ready to challenge the industry leaders locally and nationwide."

"We have recently expanded our OC footprint by adding 20,000 square feet of luxury office space in a premium location," stated COO, Ryan Marier, adding, "We have created an environment and a belief system which supports our goal of becoming a 'go to' mortgage lender for our clients, as well as for mortgage professionals"

"We partnered with a corporate life coach," said Pate, adding, "He meets with our mortgage professionals and managers in our Monday Morning Mindset meetings and a weekly round-up, to help our team become the best version of themselves" continuing, "As a result, we transformed our company, our culture, and our lives!"

"The management team has taken steps to ensure that we are the best choice for industry professionals with proven track records of success, as well," Mar explained, "We offer a highly competitive compensation and benefits plan, which is one of the most attractive in the industry and includes a 90-day guarantee."

"We understand that top producers are not only looking for a company with competitive rates, loan programs, and a commitment to delivering 5-Star service to clients," stated Marier, adding, "They want a company with a nationwide reach. Therefore, we are in the process of adding at least a dozen states and project that we will be licensed in 24 states in Q1 of 2021."

"In addition, we help our top performers develop teams of talented assistants and mortgage bankers, who they in turn develop into top producers," summarized Pate, adding, "Everyone is being pushed up!"

"One thing which has always made Secure One special, was organic growth," declared Mar, "which is what inspired me to join the team." He continued, "The culture was already 'promote from within,' now we are expanding to recruit talent with the expectation of building new associates from entry level to mortgage professional."

"In support of that commitment, we recently launched our B.E.S.T. training program which includes training and career track development in three key areas: loan officers, processors, and underwriters," said Mar, adding, "We can point to multiple success stories in our company. People who joined S1C with little or no mortgage industry experience and who earned over a million dollars in 2020."

Here are some of the advantages and opportunities offered by Secure One Capital:

Entry Level Call Center, Sales, and Operations Positions

Internship Program with B.E.S.T. Training

Retail Loan Officers earn 100 bps

Business in a Box Branch Opportunities with a Proven Marketing Strategy

Exclusive Direct Mail Leads

Exclusive Radio Leads

In-house Call Center Provides Warm Leads

Licensed in 24 States by End of Q1 of 2021

Quick Turn Times

Corporate Coach for Life-Work Balance

Mar concluded, "We have an outstanding team in place, the commitment to make a difference for our clients and our employees, a belief system which encourages a life-work balance, an expanded footprint locally and nationally, and are projecting growth in 2021 which was unimaginable just twelve months ago."

Mar added, "We are actively seeking a director of processing, sales managers, and general counsel. Industry professionals are encouraged to inquire promptly, as we believe that these positions will fill quickly." Click career opportunities if interested in exploring a career with Secure One Capital.

Secure One Capital was named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time in 2020. S1C is also a past winner of the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics.

Secure One Capital is a privately held, Orange County based, mortgage lender in business since 1995. They offer FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loan programs in twelve states. Licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com.

Bill Robertson

Public Relations Manager

3200 Park Center Drive, Thirteenth Floor

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

949-337-4752

BillR@SecureOneCapital.com

www.SecureOneCapital.com

#TheSecureOnes

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-kept-secret-in-the-oc-secure-one-capital-breaks-silence-301201509.html

SOURCE Secure One Capital