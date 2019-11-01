The Beasley Firm was Selected by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® as One of the "Best Law Firms" in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News – Best Lawyers® named The Beasley Firm as atop legal practice in their 2020 "Best Law Firms" publication.

"Best Law Firms" is an annual list published by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®. Their lists serve as a guide to the top legal practices in the United States, as well as a recognition of selected firms' accomplishments. "Best Law Firms" honorees are ranked within their geographic location and practice area, in categories such as "commercial litigation," "real estate law," and others.

The Beasley Firm is ranked in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms" for their work in the categories of "Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs". In the personal injury category, The Beasley Firm was recognized as a "Gold Badge"/"Tier 1" honoree.

To be considered for recognition as a "Best Law Firms" honoree, a legal practice must have at least one attorney on their team who is included in The Best Lawyers in America. This list is another U.S. News – Best Lawyers® publication, which recognizes individual attorneys. Attorney James "Jim" E. Beasley, Jr. has been recognized as a The Best Lawyers in America award winner every year since 2010, including in the most current edition of the publication. Attorney Beasley is the managing partner of The Beasley Firm. He was listed in the same personal injury and medical malpractice categories as his legal practice.

The Beasley Firm is a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm that handles settlement negotiation and trial proceedings for the victims of auto accidents, aviation accidents, birth injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and more. To learn more about The Beasley Firm, or to schedule a no-cost, obligation-free consultation with their attorneys, visit their website at www.beasleyfirm.com. To reach the firm by phone, call (215) 866-2424.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-beasley-firm-was-selected-by-us-news--best-lawyers-as-one-of-the-best-law-firms-in-philadelphia-300950001.html

SOURCE The Beasley Firm