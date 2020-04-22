The Barnes Firm Donates Face Shields to Support Medical Frontline Staff During the COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Firm has pledged its support to help medical frontline staff combat the COVID-19 virus. In response to hospitals' increased need for medical supplies, The Barnes Firm injury attorneys have donated around 200 face shields to several hospitals and health centers throughout its local communities.

The Barnes Firm injury attorneys' highest priority is the health and well-being of its clients, employees, and the communities they serve.

"We're so grateful to have hardworking healthcare professionals in our communities devoting their time and expertise to those who've tested positive for COVID-19," said John Sheehan, Los Angeles injury attorney. "We're all in this together."

Sheehan says it's important that all medical frontline professionals are equipped with the best health and safety gear while they're working to save lives.

The Barnes Firm's contribution of protective equipment is their way of thanking those working tirelessly to help save the lives of those affected by COVID-19, in addition to those injured in accidents, such as car accidents.

The Barnes Firm team has been closely monitoring the situation involving the coronavirus. Family members who have been wrongfully exposed to the COVID-19 virus in nursing homes, senior care centers, and holding centers, can contact the experienced team at The Barnes Firm to help get the answers to their legal questions.

For more information, The Barnes Firm's dedicated team is here to help 24/7.

About The Barnes Firm:

The Barnes Firm's experienced personal injury attorneys focus exclusively on accident cases. They have helped thousands of injured victims get the best results possible with their settlements and verdicts.

The firm helps families across California, and has offices located in Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Diego.

In addition to legal services, The Barnes Firm stays involved in the community through its ongoing local philanthropy efforts. The California car accident lawyers sponsor academic organizations and nonprofits throughout the state. For more information, please visit https://www.thebarnesfirmcommunity.com/.

