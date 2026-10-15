Bank of New York Mellon Aktie 2824731 / US0640581007
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15.10.2026 12:40:44
The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.608 billion, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $1.339 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.625 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $5.676 billion from $5.081 billion last year.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.608 Bln. vs. $1.339 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.34 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $5.676 Bln vs. $5.081 Bln last year.
Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung
Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.Weiterlesen!