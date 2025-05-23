Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 11:25:02

The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 40 million in Tier 2 capital

The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 40 million in Tier 2 capital

The BANK of Greenland has today agreed to issue DKK 40 million in Tier 2 capital as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030551403 and with effect from 28 May 2025. The Tier 2 capital has a maturity of ten years with a possibility to call after five years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month CIBOR rate plus 300 basis points.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

