The Bahamas Virtual Romance Expo "From The Bahamas With Love" Welcomed Over 1000 Romance Seekers

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Yesterday, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) held a Virtual Romance Expo for consumers from all over North America. This remarkable evening featured speakers, networking booths and many other activities illustrating romance for the attendees. The show was abuzz with people from all walks of life, who wanted a taste of The Bahamas from their home.

With over 1000 virtual attendees from all over Canada and the U.S., the Virtual Romance Expo gave couples a unique opportunity to understand what The Islands of The Bahamas offer as a romantic destination.

The "From The Bahamas With Love" event was attended by soon-to-be engaged or recently engaged couples, future brides and grooms, bachelorette party planners, honeymoon do-over seekers and more. They were also the first to view and download the BMOTA's hot-off-the-press "From The Bahamas With Love" Magazine, a 100-page comprehensive online guide to planning weddings, honeymoons and romantic getaways in The Bahamas.

Anyone who was not able to attend the show will have access to the recorded sessions for 30 days (click here for access).

"We wanted to reassure those looking for a romantic getaway that The Bahamas is here for you and waiting," commented Joy Jibrilu, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. "The romance expo 'From The Bahamas With Love' was a virtual one-stop-shop for all the information needed to plan weddings or honeymoons in The Bahamas. We were indeed pleased and proud of the successful trade event held last week and the phenomenal interest by consumers last night. Given the success of this show, we are excited and committed to bringing this show back next year and to show you why It's Better in The Bahamas."

The guest speakers of the evening were highly renowned local and international experts in the romance industry. The discussion topics ranged from arranging the perfect wedding, bachelorette and romantic getaways to perfecting a destination proposal. The show also featured the love stories of couples who shared their experiences of why The Bahamas was the perfect destination for their romantic celebration.

