SMI 11’676 -1.7%  SPI 14’775 -1.7%  Dow 33’795 -0.3%  DAX 13’698 -2.2%  Euro 1.0155 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’742 -2.1%  Gold 1’936 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’009 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9177 0.0%  Öl 110.8 -3.3% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

04.03.2022 01:27:00

THE BAHAMAS RELAXES PROTOCOLS AS COVID CASES DECLINE

Day Five Rapid Antigen Testing No Longer Required for All Travellers

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of The Bahamas has relaxed the after-arrival Covid-19 testing mandate, as a result of declining cases and International protocol adjustments.

For full details on current COVID-19 protocols for all travellers, visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates. (PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation)

Persons travelling to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test on day 5 of travel.

Effective immediately, all persons travelling to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth (5th) day of travel regardless of vaccination status. However, visitors must follow the Covid testing requirements for return to their respective countries.

"It is important to remain fluid and adapt our protocols to reflect a changing environment," said Acting Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, "and we are pleased to be able to eliminate The Bahamas' testing requirements."

Our visitors are required to follow prescribed entry protocols including, applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs and uploading their pre-departure test results, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival. Visitors should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to review accepted forms of testing for entry based on vaccination status. An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

"Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the strong desire for travel to The Bahamas has not diminished," said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "We remain positioned for a steady tourism recovery, and we will continue to assist efficiencies of travel-related requirements for our beloved visitors, while protecting the health and safety of everyone."

For full details on current COVID-19 protocols for all travellers, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com 

Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bahamas-relaxes-protocols-as-covid-cases-decline-301495512.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.

Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.

Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.03.22 Salesforce mit Rekordumsatz – Aktie bleibt im Abwärtstrend
03.03.22 Marktüberblick: DAX konnte Erholungsbewegung starten
03.03.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf Schweizer Aktien
03.03.22 Weekly-Hits: Cyber Security – Hohes Schutzbedürfnis / Schweizer Large Caps – Substanz und Rendite
03.03.22 SMI mit kräftiger Erholung
01.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
01.03.22 Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schock für Krypto-Anleger: Argentinische Behörden können jetzt Steuerschuldnern die Wallets pfänden
Einstieg zum Schnäppchenpreis? Zur Rose-Aktie trotz starkem Wachstum unter Druck - Warten auf E-Rezept-Einführung in Deutschland
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
So lässt sich mit dem starken Schweizer Franken Geld verdienen
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: SoftwareONE verdient weniger
Schweizer Tochtergesellschaft der russischen Sberbank arbeitet weiter
VAT-Aktie büsst dennoch ein: VAT erzielt dank starkem Wachstum Rekordwerte
Logitech-Aktie fällt letztlich zurück: Logitech erwartet für 2022/23 höheren Gewinn
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Wie sich ein Zürcher Ingenieurbüro zum Stadler Rail-Konzern entwickelte
VZ-Aktie dreht ins Minus: VZ Holding verdient 2021 deutlich mehr und kündigt Chefwechsel an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit