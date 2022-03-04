|
04.03.2022 01:27:00
THE BAHAMAS RELAXES PROTOCOLS AS COVID CASES DECLINE
Day Five Rapid Antigen Testing No Longer Required for All Travellers
NASSAU, Bahamas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of The Bahamas has relaxed the after-arrival Covid-19 testing mandate, as a result of declining cases and International protocol adjustments.
Effective immediately, all persons travelling to The Bahamas are no longer required to take a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test on the fifth (5th) day of travel regardless of vaccination status. However, visitors must follow the Covid testing requirements for return to their respective countries.
"It is important to remain fluid and adapt our protocols to reflect a changing environment," said Acting Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, "and we are pleased to be able to eliminate The Bahamas' testing requirements."
Our visitors are required to follow prescribed entry protocols including, applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs and uploading their pre-departure test results, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival. Visitors should visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates to review accepted forms of testing for entry based on vaccination status. An island-by-island list of approved testing sites is available at Bahamas.com/travelupdates.
"Despite the challenges of Covid-19, the strong desire for travel to The Bahamas has not diminished," said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "We remain positioned for a steady tourism recovery, and we will continue to assist efficiencies of travel-related requirements for our beloved visitors, while protecting the health and safety of everyone."
For full details on current COVID-19 protocols for all travellers, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.
