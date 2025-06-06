The Autorité des marchés financiers approves the public buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out filed by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett’s shares

The public buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out filed by Tarkett Participation on the shares of Tarkett was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers on June 5, 2025.

The Offer price is 17 euros per share, representing a premium of 40.6% and 46.1% respectively to the volume-weighted average share price over the last 20 and 60 trading days prior to the announcement of the Offer on February 20, 2025.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice announcing the opening and timetable of the Offer. The public buyout Offer will be immediately followed by a squeeze-out of all the shares not tendered to the public buyout Offer, in return for compensation equal to the Offer price, i.e. 17 euros per share.





PARIS, FRANCE, JUNE 6, 2025

On June 5, 2025, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF”) has declared compliant the public buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out (OPR-RO) on the shares of Tarkett ("Tarkett” or the "Company”) initiated by Tarkett Participation at a price of 17 euros per Tarkett share (the "Offer”), and on the same day validated Tarkett Participation's Offer document and Tarkett's response document, respectively numbered 25-199 and 25-200.

The documents referred to in article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations have been filed with the AMF on June 6, 2025 and published on the same day.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice announcing the opening and timetable of the Offer.

Documentation related to the Offer is available on the Tarkett (www.tarkett-group.com) and AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites.

Terms of the transaction

Tarkett Participation's Offer price is 17 euros per share, representing a premium of 40.6% and 46.1% respectively to the volume-weighted average share price over the 20 and 60 trading days preceding the announcement of the Offer on February 20, 2025.

On April 24, 2025, Tarkett's Supervisory Board reviewed the work and recommendation of the Ad Hoc Committee and the conclusions of the independent expert Finexsi, which concluded that the financial terms of the Offer were fair to Tarkett's shareholders. On this basis, the Supervisory Board confirmed that the Offer was in the interest of Tarkett, its employees and its shareholders, and therefore recommended that the latter tender their shares to the Offer.

On May 22, 2025, Tarkett's Supervisory Board reviewed the addendum dated May 22, 2025 to Finexsi's fairness opinion dated April 24, 2025 confirming the fairness of the Offer and the conclusions of the Ad Hoc Committee stating that this addendum did not question its recommendation of April 24, 2025. On this basis, the Supervisory Board reiterated its favorable opinion on the fairness of the Offer.

Following the Offer, Tarkett Participation will implement a squeeze-out procedure on all the shares it does not hold, insofar as minority shareholders hold less than 10% of Tarkett's share capital and voting rights. The squeeze-out will be carried out in return for compensation equal to the Offer price.

Warning

The Offer is made to shareholders of Tarkett located in France and outside France, provided that the local law to which they are subject allows them to participate in the Offer without requiring Tarkett Participation to complete additional formalities.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a world leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, with sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group employs nearly 12,000 people and has 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, retail outlets and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett HumanConscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, mnemonic code: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

