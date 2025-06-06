Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’366 0.4%  SPI 17’043 0.4%  Dow 42’700 0.9%  DAX 24’304 -0.1%  Euro 0.9370 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’430 0.4%  Gold 3’332 -0.7%  Bitcoin 86’383 3.7%  Dollar 0.8219 0.3%  Öl 66.5 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Tesla11448018Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850
Top News
KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
USA setzen Schweiz auf Überwachungsliste von Handelspartnern - SNB weist Vorwürfe zurück - Aktie gewinnt
Idorsia-Aktie gewinnt: Idorsia ruft Anleihegläubiger zur Abstimmung über Wandelanleihen auf
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & Co. unter Druck: Gewinnmitnahmen führen zu Rücksetzern
UBS-Aktie weit im Plus: Bundesrat will nach CS-Debakel strengere Too-Big-To-Fail-Regel - UBS sieht Milliarden-Kapitalbedarf
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.06.2025 18:10:55

The Autorité des marchés financiers approves the public buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out filed by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett’s shares

Tarkett
16.80 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Autorité des marchés financiers approves the public buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out filed by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett’s shares

  • The public buyout Offer followed by a squeeze-out filed by Tarkett Participation on the shares of Tarkett was approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers on June 5, 2025.
  • The Offer price is 17 euros per share, representing a premium of 40.6% and 46.1% respectively to the volume-weighted average share price over the last 20 and 60 trading days prior to the announcement of the Offer on February 20, 2025.
  • Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice announcing the opening and timetable of the Offer. The public buyout Offer will be immediately followed by a squeeze-out of all the shares not tendered to the public buyout Offer, in return for compensation equal to the Offer price, i.e. 17 euros per share.

PARIS, FRANCE, JUNE 6, 2025

On June 5, 2025, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF”) has declared compliant the public buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out (OPR-RO) on the shares of Tarkett ("Tarkett” or the "Company”) initiated by Tarkett Participation at a price of 17 euros per Tarkett share (the "Offer”), and on the same day validated Tarkett Participation's Offer document and Tarkett's response document, respectively numbered 25-199 and 25-200.

The documents referred to in article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations have been filed with the AMF on June 6, 2025 and published on the same day.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice announcing the opening and timetable of the Offer.

Documentation related to the Offer is available on the Tarkett (www.tarkett-group.com) and AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites.

Terms of the transaction

Tarkett Participation's Offer price is 17 euros per share, representing a premium of 40.6% and 46.1% respectively to the volume-weighted average share price over the 20 and 60 trading days preceding the announcement of the Offer on February 20, 2025.

On April 24, 2025, Tarkett's Supervisory Board reviewed the work and recommendation of the Ad Hoc Committee and the conclusions of the independent expert Finexsi, which concluded that the financial terms of the Offer were fair to Tarkett's shareholders. On this basis, the Supervisory Board confirmed that the Offer was in the interest of Tarkett, its employees and its shareholders, and therefore recommended that the latter tender their shares to the Offer.

On May 22, 2025, Tarkett's Supervisory Board reviewed the addendum dated May 22, 2025 to Finexsi's fairness opinion dated April 24, 2025 confirming the fairness of the Offer and the conclusions of the Ad Hoc Committee stating that this addendum did not question its recommendation of April 24, 2025. On this basis, the Supervisory Board reiterated its favorable opinion on the fairness of the Offer.

Following the Offer, Tarkett Participation will implement a squeeze-out procedure on all the shares it does not hold, insofar as minority shareholders hold less than 10% of Tarkett's share capital and voting rights. The squeeze-out will be carried out in return for compensation equal to the Offer price.

Warning
The Offer is made to shareholders of Tarkett located in France and outside France, provided that the local law to which they are subject allows them to participate in the Offer without requiring Tarkett Participation to complete additional formalities.

        

Investor Relations contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media Contacts
Brunswick -tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83
Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com
Hugues Boëton - Tel: +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15 - Benoit Grange - Tel +33 (0)6 14 45 09 26

About Tarkett
With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a world leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, with sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group employs nearly 12,000 people and has 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, retail outlets and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett HumanConscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, mnemonic code: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Tarkett SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tarkett SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Talanx
NEU✅ ANEA
NEU✅ Commerzbank

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ TransDigm
❌ FISERV
❌ Motorola Solutions

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:31 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Lonza, VAT Group
16:26 Logo WHS US-Arbeitsmarktdaten (NFP) im Fokus. DAX, Bitcoin, Nasdaq & Aktien (Tesla, Palantir, SMCI) im Check
14:50 Fusion unter Gleichen: Helvetia und Baloise
09:42 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
09:19 Marktüberblick: Bayer haussiert nach Kaufempfehlung
06:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
05.06.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
04.06.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’874.48 19.65 SS4MTU
Short 13’152.63 13.68 BFTSNU
Short 13’673.80 8.63 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’366.17 06.06.2025 17:31:34
Long 11’879.30 19.97 BDYSMU
Long 11’607.67 13.99 BVTSDU
Long 11’071.03 8.72 BMYSUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
D-Wave-Aktie tief im Minus: D-Wave Quantum bereitet Kapitalmassnahme vor
Eutelsat-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Hanwha Systems steigt komplett aus Eutelsat aus
Schwarzer Schwan für Alphabet-Aktie? Barclays warnt vor möglichem Kurseinbruch
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
Eskalation im Musk-Trump-Streit: Tesla-Aktie im Sog von Drohungen und Kehrtwende
EZB und US-Jobdaten im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel mit neuem Rekordschlussstand -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Circle-Aktie +168 Prozent: Erster Handelstag von USDC-Herausgeber Circle wird zum grossen Erfolg
ams-OSRAM-Aktie steigt: ams-OSRAM lizenziert Batteriemarken an Eures
P&G-Aktie fällt: Abbau von 7'000 Verwaltungsstellen bei Procter & Gamble

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/23: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/23. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}