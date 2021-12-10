SMI 12’612 0.1%  SPI 16’104 0.1%  Dow 35’755 0.0%  DAX 15’639 -0.3%  Euro 1.0436 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’208 -0.6%  Gold 1’775 -0.5%  Bitcoin 44’312 -4.7%  Dollar 0.9238 0.3%  Öl 74.1 -2.4% 
10.12.2021 01:00:00

The Austin Company Welcomes The Austin Company of UK Back into the Fold

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company, a design-build firm established more than 140 years ago, welcomes The Austin Company of UK back into its organization.

Mike Pierce, President and CEO of The Austin Company, and Prakash Davda, Managing Director of The Austin Company of the UK, celebrate the reuniting of firms.

The Austin Company (US) founded The Austin Company (UK) in the 1920s as Austin was developing into an international company. Operations were suspended due to WWII and then resumed in 1948. During the 70s and 80s, Austin UK established a strong reputation and loyal customer base within the manufacturing, life science, biosciences, food, and beverage markets. These sectors became their primary source of business and remain so today. In 2005, The Austin Company sold the UK business to local managers.

"Rejoining The Austin Company (US) is fantastic for our business. It enhances our resources and enriches relationships. Together, we will advance professionally while keeping our identity and culture unique. Partnering with Austin US is strengthening the brand, bringing exciting new opportunities, challenges, and expanding our area of service," said Prakash Davda, Managing Director of The Austin Company of the UK.

The UK team leadership team includes Adrian Ward – Construction Director, Allan Huke – Commercial Director, Barrie Pond – Financial Controller, George Lowney – Projects Director, Karl Butler – Director of Engineering, Pankaj Raithatha – Deputy Director of Engineering, and Michael Blake – Director of Design.

Mike Pierce, the President and CEO of The Austin Company (US), said, "This is an exciting and historic time for The Austin Company as we reunite to expand our services within the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry."

The Austin Company is a member of the Kajima Corporation. To learn more about The Austin Company – http://theaustin.com, Austin UK - http://austin.co.uk/, and Kajima https://kajimausa.com/.

 

