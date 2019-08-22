The August 2019 Edition of the Crystallography Times Newsletter is Now Online

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest edition of Crystallography Times from Rigaku Corporation has been published and is now available on the company's global website.

Crystallography Times is a monthly electronic newsletter published by Rigaku focusing on single crystal X-ray diffraction and serves the X-ray analysis community by presenting the latest news and crystallographic research.

"Crystallography in the News" is a monthly collection of the latest news and developments, highlighting the latest research findings in small molecule and protein crystallography and X-ray diffraction from around the world.

One news article describes an experimental vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), one of the leading causes of infectious disease deaths in infants, that has shown early promise in a Phase 1 human clinical trial. Using protein crystallography, a team of researchers (including The University of Texas at Austin'sJason McLellan) reported that one dose of their vaccine candidate elicited large increases in RSV-neutralizing antibodies that were sustained for several months.

Another news item reports that by using X-ray crystallography, researchers in Japan and the U.K. have uncovered an unusual protein activity in rice that can could pave the way for disease-resistant rice crops, giving them an advantage against trice blast disease, a major threat to rice production around the world.

The Product Spotlight in the current issue presents the Rigaku HyPix-Arc 150° curved Hybrid Photon Counting (HPC) X-ray detector for single crystal diffraction applications. The detector has the highest 2θ range at a single position available for the home lab, enabling the collection of more data in a single exposure with less reflection profile distortion.

The "Lab in the Spotlight" feature highlights the Department of Chemistry at Emory University where, June of 2017, the first Rigaku XtaLAB Synergy-S diffraction system in the Western Hemisphere was installed. In just over two years, the instrument, at the guidance of Facilities Director John Bacsa, has produced over 1000 structures.

The new book review covers Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom by Katherine Eban. The book details the author's investigation of the widespread use of generic drugs, revealing fraud and potentially life-threatening dangers on a global scale.

Also included are 24 recently published scientific papers, a schedule of upcoming events, and access to the Rigaku Oxford Diffraction user forum.

Crystallography Times is published monthly. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.

