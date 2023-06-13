Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Atos Aktie [Valor: 167932 / ISIN: FR0000051732]
13.06.2023 08:15:00

The Atos Board of Directors and its management protest against attempts to destabilize and disparage the Group

Atos
13.74 EUR -3.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, June 13, 2023 – The Atos Board of Directors is surprised by Mr. Leo Apotheker’s comments, violently criticizing its functioning all the while validating the Group’s strategy as well as the quality of its management, two essential prerogatives of the Board, chaired by Mr. Bertrand Meunier.

These attacks are only designed to destabilize a group mobilized to execute its turnaround and implement its strategy to create value for all its stakeholders, while Mr. Leo Apotheker and Mr. Cyril Charlot know nothing about the effective functioning of the Atos’ governance.

Liz Tinkham, Lead Independent Director, stated: "The Board of Directors is pleased with the transformation currently taking place at Atos.  We are trending in the right direction but still have much work to do to realize the full plan.  A change in Board leadership at this time would be highly destabilizing for the Group.”

Nourdine Bihmane, Diane Galbe and Philippe Oliva, in charge of the Group's operational management and transformation, declared: "Thanks to the outstanding mobilization of its 110,000 employees, Atos’ turnaround is ahead of schedule and its success depends on the Group’s stability".

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c.  11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Thomas Guillois +33 6 21 34 36 62 thomas.guillois@atos.net
Media Relations : Anette Rey +33 6 69 79 84 88 anette.rey@atos.net


 

Attachment


