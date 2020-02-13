+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
13.02.2020 01:22:00

The articulated security strategy is key in reducing organized crime in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Honduras has an articulated security strategy with strengthened, certified and equipped justice operators who wage a daily war against organized crime, specifically against drug trafficking and gangs.

"The sound progress against insecurity and narcotrafficking in Honduras is the result of decisive actions for taking thousands of criminals out of circulation," said Deputy Security Minister Luis Suazo.

Among the measures promoted by President Juan Orlando Hernández to achieve a true transformation in the security bodies are the legislative reforms, creation of elite forces, police depuration and the strengthening of security operators, which today count with equipment and technology tools for scientific and technical research, Suazo explained.

The strengthening of the justice organisms derives from the approval of several laws, mostly promoted by the Honduran president when he was head of the National Congress, such as the Law of Extradition, Law of the Military Police for Public Order, Organic Law of the Police, Law of the Police Career, Law of National Intelligence, Population Security Law, Special Law of the National Defense and Security Council and the reform to the National Penitentiary Institute.

Another cornerstone of the Hernández administration's strategy is the national-level inter-agency task force (Fuerza Nacional de Seguridad Interinstitucional -FUSINA), which brings together Armed Forces, National Police, Directorate of Investigations and Intelligence, and representatives of the Ministers of Defense and Public Security and the Supreme Court of Justice, to successfully coordinate efforts against organized crime, gangs and extortionists and to restore urban security.

The intervention of the National Police, which was infiltrated by organized crime and criminal gangs, was key to cleaning up the structure of the institution, through a purging process that had the backing of the church and civil society.

Along with ongoing efforts to root out corruption in the police force, President Hernández also promoted the creation of special forces that have become a threat to criminal gangs such as the Military Police for Public Order (PMOP), the Police Investigation Directorate (DPI), the National Directorate of Investigations and Intelligence (DNII) and the Communications Intervention Unit (UIC).

Likewise, in mid-2018, the Honduran president created the National Anti-Maras and Gangs Force (FNAMP), which has become the terror of criminal groups engaged in extortion and other crimes that threaten peace and security of the population.

As part of the setting up of elite bodies, and with the support of the United States government, personnel from the National Police and the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation (ATIC) were trained as specialists in weapons and tactics, being the first group of Swat agents in Honduras, Deputy Security Minister Luis Suazo said.

Both President Trump and the head of U.S. Southern Command, General John Kelly, has praised Honduras for its progress in reducing violence, combatting corruption, and cooperating with the U.S. in areas such as extradition.

As part of his security strategy in the search for peace and the eradication of violence, President Hernández has also made special emphasis on strengthening criminal investigation and police intelligence and for the first time the country has police crime scientific laboratories, with state-of-the-art technology.

Official figures of Honduras against insecurity and narcotrafficking are available in this link: http://ciudadanohn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/EVOLUTION-OF-DRUG-TRAFFICKING.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-articulated-security-strategy-is-key-in-reducing-organized-crime-in-honduras-301004155.html

SOURCE Gobierno de la República de Honduras

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.02.20
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
12.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.02.20
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
12.02.20
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Höchststände an der Wall Street: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich im Plus -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;