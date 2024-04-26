Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’307 0.4%  SPI 15’077 0.4%  Dow 38’107 0.1%  DAX 18’081 0.9%  Euro 0.9780 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’984 0.9%  Gold 2’342 0.4%  Bitcoin 58’256 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.1%  Öl 89.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Super Micro Computer2776758Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Lonza1384101
Top News
Trotz KI-Boom und starker Geschäftszahlen: C3.ai-Aktie hinkt NVIDIA-Aktie hinterher
Stadler erhält neuen Auftrag aus Bulgarien - Stadler-Aktie unbeeindruckt
US-Inflation will nicht sinken: Erneut ein Preisindex höher als erwartet
Generalversammlung von Baloise: Keine Stimmrechtsbeschränkungen mehr - Baloise-Aktie deutlich höher
Nach Reddit-IPO: Wie hat sich die Reddit-Aktie in den ersten Wochen an der Börse geschlagen?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Uponor Aktie [Valor: 472520 / ISIN: FI0009002158]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2024 15:15:00

The arbitral tribunal has confirmed GF’s redemption right over the minority shares in Uponor and trading in Uponor’s shares has been suspended

finanzen.net zero Uponor-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Uponor
28.60 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, April 26, 2024, 4.15 p.m. EET

The arbitral tribunal has confirmed GF’s redemption right over the minority shares in Uponor and trading in Uponor’s shares has been suspended

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Uponor Corporation ("Uponor”) has in its interim award confirmed that Georg Fischer AG ("GF”) has the right to redeem the minority shares in Uponor and that GF has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the possible interest accruing thereon.

Uponor announced on March 22, 2024, that Uponor has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in its shares and for the delisting of its shares from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki”) so that the delisting would occur as soon as possible upon GF having gained title to all the shares in Uponor in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act. Following the confirmation of the redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki has suspended the trading in the Uponor shares today April 26, 2024, at 14.57 EET. The posting of the security and the delisting of the Uponor shares will be announced separately.

Additional Information:

Reetta Härkki, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Uponor
reetta.harkki@uponor.com
+358 (0) 20 129 2835

About Uponor

Uponor, a leading global provider of sustainable and innovative flow solutions, was acquired in November 2023 and became a division of Georg Fischer. We help customers in residential and commercial construction be more productive and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly in buildings and homes, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health and efficiency. Our safe drinking and waste water solutions as well as energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. www.uponorgroup.com


Nachrichten zu Uponor Oyj

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uponor Oyj

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:34 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
08:29 Nestlé und US-BIP enttäuschen
07:56 BioNTech: Ein Rückblick und Ausblick in die Zukunft
06:31 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Stabilisierung nach dem Rücksetzer
25.04.24 Staying Ahead of the Yield Curve
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
25.04.24 Litecoin fällt zurück auf 80 Dollar – Fed-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’769.38 19.51 BXSSMU
Short 11’996.79 13.97 0QSSMU
Short 12’452.17 8.91 JESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’309.46 26.04.2024 15:19:30
Long 10’850.75 19.85 SSRM2U
Long 10’573.88 13.39 SSQMJU
Long 10’142.20 8.91 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen: Meta-Aktie bricht wegen massivem Investitionsanstieg dennoch ein
Alphabet-Aktie vorbörslich zweistellig im Plus: Alphabet verdient deutlich mehr - Börsenwert steigt auf 2 Billionen US-Dollar
thyssenkrupp-Aktie hebt ab: thyssenkrupp mit Milliardär Kretinsky einig über Stahl-Einstieg
Post-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Davon gehen JPMorgan und Deutsche Bank aus
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrücksetzer: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien
Microsoft-Aktie profitiert: Umsatz und Gewinn besser als erwartet
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Verhaltener Start ins Jahr 2024
Unilever-Aktie fester: Unilever hat im 1. Quartal den Umsatz gesteigert
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
SMI und DAX beenden Handel schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}