02.10.2020 19:58:00

The Appraisal Foundation Welcomes New Members to the Board of Trustees, Names New Board President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation Board of Trustees today welcomed two new members and named Jeremy Gray as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees. Leigh Lester of Long Beach, California and Bob Morrison of Orlando, Florida joined the board for three year terms beginning January 1, 2021, and current board member Robert Taylor was reappointed to a second three year term. Current Board of Trustees Chair Leila Dunbar will become Immediate Past Chair on January 1, and Immediate Past Chair Ronny Johnson and board member Lisa Hobart will leave the board marking the end of their respective terms.

The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals, including personal property appraisers and business valuation. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, impartial, and objective. appraisalfoundation.org (PRNewsfoto/The Appraisal Foundation)

"We are so appreciative of the appraisers across the country who devote their time to serving on our boards," said President Dave Bunton. "Over the years, these board members have helped us build public trust in the appraisal profession and set up our industry for success long into the future."

The Appraisal Foundation Board of Trustees also named new members to the Appraisal Standards Board (ASB) and the Appraiser Qualifications Board (AQB). Scott Robinson of Salisbury, North Carolina, Craig Morley of St. George, Utah and Riley Busenlener of New Orleans, Louisiana were appointed to the ASB, and Byron Miller of Minneapolis, Minnesota was appointed to the AQB. Shawn Telford of Oxford, Mississippi and Greg Harding of Gold River California were reappointed to the AQB. Wayne Miller and Mark Lewis will remain chairs of the ASB and AQB respectively, and John Ryan and Michelle Bradley will be vice chairs of each board.

BACKGROUND: The Appraisal Foundation is congressionally-authorized to set standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers. It is governed by a Board of Trustees which oversees two additional boards, the Appraisal Standards Board and the Appraiser Qualifications Board, responsible for writing the standards and qualifications respectively.

Media Contact:
Amy Timmerman
(202) 624-3048
amy@appraisalfoundation.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-appraisal-foundation-welcomes-new-members-to-the-board-of-trustees-names-new-board-president-301145002.html

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation

