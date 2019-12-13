MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2020 cash dividend of 17.5 cents($0.175) per share payable January 23, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020. This amount reflects an increase of half of a cent from the company's fourth quarter 2019 cash dividend. The company has increased its quarterly dividend at least annually since 2003.

"The increase in the dividend reflects our continuing confidence in the company's financial performance moving forward," says Brian Valentine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This is The Andersons' 93rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq on February 20, 1996. Currently, there are approximately 32.6 million common shares outstanding.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-declares-increased-cash-dividend-for-the-first-quarter-300974754.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.