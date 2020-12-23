SMI 10’395 -0.1%  SPI 12’968 -0.1%  Dow 30’190 0.6%  DAX 13’549 1.0%  Euro 1.0835 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.9%  Gold 1’875 0.8%  Bitcoin 21’142 0.0%  Dollar 0.8880 -0.2%  Öl 50.7 1.7% 
23.12.2020 16:33:00

The American FDA Awards The Cetylated Esters Patented By PharmaNutra Gras Substance Recognition

PISA, Italy, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (the "Company"), specialised in iron-based nutritional supplements and in medical devices for muscles and joints, communicates that its patented Cetylated Esters (CFA) has been recognized as GRAS (acronym for Generally Recognized As Safe)for the U.S. market.

PharmaNutra Logo

Germano Tarantino, Scientific Director of PharmaNutra S.p.A. comments: "At the request of Pharmanutra, a panel of independent scientists ("the GRAS Panel"), qualified by their relevant national and international experience and scientific training to evaluate the safety of food-ingredients, conducted a critical and comprehensive evaluation of the available pertinent data and information concerning the use of Pharmanutra's CFA as a food ingredient. The GRAS Panel concluded that CFA is to be considered Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) based on scientific procedures. Cetylated fatty acids, which are fatty acids esterified with cetyl alcohol have shown to have a role in protecting synovial membranes and stabilizing cell membranes, allowing for normal joints lubrication, flexibility and mobility. In people who practice sport regularly, the use of cetylated fatty acids might be beneficial in improving the elasticity and resistance of the synovial membranes through a lubrication effect and in contributing to relieve pain due to high physical activity or following an injury."

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative medical devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is documented by considerable scientific proof. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of approximately 130 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in 50 countries abroad, through 32 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. Over the years, PharmaNutra has stood out in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements with the trademark SiderAL®, where it can claim important Sucrosomial Technology® patents. The Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

PharmaNutra.it

Investor Relations, Pharmanutra, 050 7846500, investorrelation@pharmanutra.it
Gianluca Gracci, Pharmanutra,  +39 345 3646330, g.gracci@pharmanutra.it  
Cristina Tronconi, +39 346 0477901, ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com  
Matteo Russo, +39 347 9834881, mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-fda-awards-the-cetylated-esters-patented-by-pharmanutra-gras-substance-recognition-301198135.html

SOURCE PharmaNutra S.p.A.

