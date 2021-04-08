The American Diabetes Association® and Yumlish Make Virtual National DPP Program Available to 88 Million Americans with Prediabetes

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on three years of success, today the American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced a new partnership with Yumlish, a virtual service platform, as part of the ADA's work on the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP). Yumlish empowers people with chronic conditions to take charge of their health through culturally competent health strategies and uses text-based support and gamification to create engagement.

More than 88 million Americans have prediabetes, and 85% don't know they have it. The National DPP, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a partnership of public and private organizations tackling the growing problem of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes through the evidence-based, structured lifestyle change program that reduces the risk and delays the onset of type 2 diabetes and improves overall public health.

In 2017, the CDC awarded the ADA a five-year cooperative agreement to support the expansion of the National DPP to underserved areas in the United States. The ADA's multi-state network is available to anyone with prediabetes. However, sites focus on serving Hispanic and Latino populations who are more than 50% more likely to have diabetes than non-Hispanic whites, and older adults with diabetes who live in communities with high rates of diabetes and have limited or no access to existing National DPP providers. Yumlish, based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, joins the current seven delivery sites focused on serving the Hispanic and Latino community, as well as older adults with prediabetes in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kansas, and Texas.

"Research shows that CDC-recognized lifestyle change programs can help people cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by more than half, proving that preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes is possible," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the ADA. "We look forward to Yumlish's launch as a delivery site, as their virtual format and focus on social determinants of health will benefit participants by focusing on proven approaches to help people prevent or delay type 2 diabetes."

The National DPP has proven to have a lasting impact, with participants having a 34% lower rate of type 2 diabetes 10 years after their completion of the program. Implementing this research-based program has had a significant impact on delaying or preventing the onset of type 2 diabetes and will improve the quality of life for many.

The CDC has recognized more than 1,800 National DPP programs in communities across the United States. Learn more about the National DPP.

