Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'221 0.3%  SPI 14'754 0.3%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'830 -1.0%  Euro 0.9798 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'272 -0.8%  Gold 1'922 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'518 2.8%  Dollar 0.8969 0.0%  Öl 74.4 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Hype um KI: Wedbush Securities sieht einen Moment wie vor dem Durchbruch des Internets im Jahr 1995
Entscheidungsmethoden: Zwischen mehreren Jobangeboten eine Entscheidung treffen - So geht's
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Auf diese KI-Aktien setzt die Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire Hathaway von Warren Buffett
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Siemens Energy56635536ABB1222171Logitech2575132Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Valiant1478650Credit Suisse1213853
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

25.06.2023 00:55:00

The American Diabetes Association and Abbott Collaborate on First-of-Its-Kind Therapeutic Nutrition Program for People with Diabetes

ARLINGTON, Va. and ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Abbott announced a collaboration aimed at better understanding how diabetes technology like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems can help people living with diabetes make informed decisions about their food and activity.

Charles

Dietary habits play a pivotal role in glucose control. Nonetheless, individual variations in glycemic response to the same foods make it very challenging to prescribe a universal nutritional plan for diabetes management. Clinical studies support that keeping glucose levels steady over time leads to better clinical outcomes for people with diabetes.1 CGM systems, like those made by Abbott, are an important tool in helping a person manage their diabetes. They offer personalized, real-time data on how food and activity affect glucose levels. Over time, research shows that the data from CGMs allows people with diabetes to learn patterns and create a nutritional plan that provides steady glucose levels and the potential for improved clinical outcomes, like lowering A1C.

"What people with diabetes eat is a critical part of managing their diabetes," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA. "Personalized nutrition using CGMs has the potential to revolutionize diabetes management by providing individuals with more data and tools to manage their glucose levels, improve their quality of life, and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications. The ADA is grateful to Abbott for its continued support of our mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes. "

For more than 20 years, Abbott and the ADA have worked together with a shared mission to fight for all those affected by diabetes. Abbott is providing a $2.65 million grant over the next three years to the ADA to enable them to:

  • Engage with top healthcare professionals and key opinion leaders to evaluate existing clinical evidence on the use of CGM systems for personalized, therapeutic nutrition.
  • Launch two pilot programs targeted at adults with Type 2 diabetes to gain a deeper understanding of the role a CGM can play in personalized therapeutic nutrition. These programs will leverage CGM data to understand how they help people with diabetes achieve their objectives, which include modifications to their nutritional intake and dietary habits.
  • Host roundtable discussions in collaboration with renowned health care experts to review and evaluate the existing clinical evidence. These discussions will investigate the role of therapeutic nutrition using CGM data and its potential to inform nutrition recommendations.

"Abbott's FreeStyle Libre technology can be a critical tool for all people living with diabetes, not only those on insulin," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We look forward to working with the American Diabetes Association to gather further evidence to show how the technology we designed to be affordable and accessible can provide personalized insights t0 help people make informed decisions about their food and activity."

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). 

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Contact: 
ADA Media:
Rebecca Fisher, 703-253-4918
SciSessionsPress@diabetes.org

Abbott Media:
Katie Walker, 341-206-1293
Katie.Walker@Abbott.com

Abbott Financial:
Mike Comilla, 224-668-1872
Michael.Comilla@Abbott.com 

Abbott Company Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-diabetes-association-and-abbott-collaborate-on-first-of-its-kind-therapeutic-nutrition-program-for-people-with-diabetes-301862530.html

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
23.06.23 SMI wirkt angeschlagen
23.06.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
23.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Trendlinien im Fokus
22.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
22.06.23 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
22.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'727.96 18.16 GXSSMU
Short 11'943.77 13.49 NMSSMU
Short 12'434.07 8.47 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'221.22 23.06.2023 17:30:17
Long 10'788.20 19.09 YQSSMU
Long 10'535.60 13.41 VWSSMU
Long 10'070.59 8.66 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Auf diese KI-Aktien setzt die Investmentgesellschaft Berkshire Hathaway von Warren Buffett
Ex-SEC-Mitarbeiter warnt Krypto-Anleger: "Sofort raus aus Krypto-Plattformen"
Mercedes-Benz vs Tesla: Mercedes-Benz erhält in Kalifornien eine Zertifizierung für "DRIVE PILOT"
Trümmer nahe Titanic-Wrack: Wieso die Logitech-Aktie unter der Suche nach der Tauchkapsel Titan gelitten hat
Goldpreis: Höchster Wochenverlust seit Februar droht
Bitcoin & Co. Das tut sich am Kryptomarkt am Samstagvormittag
Worauf sich Schnäppchenjäger bei Amazons Prime Day 2023 freuen dürfen
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Samstagmittag: Das tut sich am Markt für Kryptowährungen
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit