The American Council of Learned Societies Awards $4.3 Million to 81 New ACLS Fellows

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the 2020 cohort of ACLS Fellows. The largest and longest running program in the organization's portfolio, the ACLS Fellowship program honors scholars in the humanities and humanistic social sciences who have the potential to make significant contributions to knowledge in their fields. The awards range from $40,000 to $75,000 and support six to 12 months of full-time research and writing.

"As we continue to navigate the unpredictable world created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ACLS remains committed to supporting humanistic scholarship that contributes important perspectives to the conversations shaping our world and helps us better understand the human experiences of the past and those that will influence the years to come," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "We are working closely with new and current fellows to ensure they have the full support needed to pursue and share the valuable knowledge they seek."

This year, ACLS Fellowships totaling $4.3 million will be distributed among 81 awardees selected from nearly 1,200 applicants through a multi-stage peer review process. The supported projects represent a wide array of vital and timely areas of research including explorations of the lasting legacies of slavery, the dynamics of migration and displacement in communities around the world, and the human dimensions of environmental decline and natural disasters, as well as bold new theories on gender and sexuality and the concept of well-being.

Learn more about each of the 2020 ACLS Fellows and their projects here.

ACLS is committed to supporting scholars from diverse backgrounds and all disciplines in the humanities and humanistic social sciences. The 2020 ACLS Fellows represent all postdoctoral career stages and 68 colleges and universities across the United States.

The ACLS Fellowship program is funded primarily by ACLS's endowment, which has benefited from the generous support of esteemed institutions and individuals including The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Arcadia Charitable Trust, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the ACLS Research University Consortium and college and university Associates, past fellows, and friends of ACLS.

About the American Council of Learned Societies

Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 75 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies