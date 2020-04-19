+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
19.04.2020 20:00:00

The American Council of Learned Societies Announces Recipients of the 2020 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellowships in American Art

NEW YORK, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the 2020 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art. This year, eight doctoral candidates have been recognized for their promising research in object- and image-based American art history. The program is made possible by the generous support of the Henry Luce Foundation.

"As we continue to make our way through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is heartening to share the happy announcement of our 2020 Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellows in American Art," said Joy Connolly, President of ACLS. "This diverse group of young scholars at work, investigating some of the most distinctive aspects of our cultural heritage, gives us hope for the future."

Each fellow will receive $40,000 to support one year of research and writing, as well as fellowship-related travel during the 2020-21 academic year. The 2020 fellowship recipients are:

  • Anne Strachan Cross, University of Delaware, "Features of Cruelty Which Could Not Well be Described by the Pen": The Media of Atrocity in Harper's Weekly, 1862-1866
  • Caroline M. Culp, Stanford University, The Memory of Copley: Afterlives of the American Portrait, 1765-1925
  • Miriam Grotte-Jacobs, Johns Hopkins University, Capital Art: Rethinking the Washington Color School
  • Laurel Vera McLaughlin, Bryn Mawr College, (Un)Bound: Towards a Contemporary Migratory Aesthetics of Performance in the United States by Womxn-Identifying Practitioners, 1970-2016
  • Dina Murokh, University of Southern California, "A Sort of Picture Gallery": The Visual Culture of Antebellum America
  • Mallory Nanny, Florida State University, Framing Absence: Photographic Narratives of the Vietnam War, Ellen Holtzman Fellow
  • Molly Superfine, Columbia University, Radical Touch: Performative Sculpture and Assemblage in the 1970s
  • Isabel Frampton Wade, University of Southern California, Glossy Buildings, Planned Images: Architectural Photography across Contested Spaces in Los Angeles, 1940-1980

Learn more about the fellows and their projects here.

Since 1992, this prestigious program has supported hundreds of historians of American art in researching and writing PhD dissertations with great potential to advance scholarship on the history of the visual arts of the United States, including all facets of Native American art. The 2020 fellows join more than 300 previous recipients who have emerged as some of the nation's most distinguished museum curators, professors, and thought leaders.

Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 75 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.

 

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Laut Goldman Sachs-Analysten dürften die US-Aktien ihre Talfahrt nicht weiter fortsetzen
Corona-Pandemie: Kann die Krise den Goldpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla beteiligt sich an Pilotprojekt zu Blockchain-Anwendung
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB