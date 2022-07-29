Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’146 0.2%  SPI 14’446 0.4%  Dow 32’845 1.0%  DAX 13’484 1.5%  Euro 0.9732 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.5%  Gold 1’766 0.6%  Bitcoin 22’678 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9515 -0.4%  Öl 110.0 2.0% 
0 CHF Kommission
30.07.2022 01:14:00

The American Board of Medical Specialties Response to National Board of Physicians and Surgeons' Assertion Of Certifying Body Equivalency

CHICAGO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) strongly disagrees with the persistent and misleading assertions that the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) recertification process provides a means of continuing ABMS board certification or is equivalent to ABMS board certification. Claims of equivalence to ABMS certification or that NBPAS is a means to maintain ABMS Member Board certification are misleading to the profession, and most importantly, to the public who depend upon the strength of ABMS board certification.

Unlike the ABMS Member Boards, NBPAS does not have a process for defining specialty specific standards for knowledge. It does not offer an external assessment of knowledge and skills, which the Institute for Credentialing Excellence defines as the essence of a certification program's ability to validate competence, nor is the NBPAS certificate consistent with established American Medical Association policy on certification.

NBPAS does not have a requirement for improving medical practice, nor does it appear to have a means to address unprofessional conduct by its members. Lastly, it does not engage in research to provide the evidence base supporting the value of its program and informing its continued quality improvement.

ABMS and its Member Boards recently completed a comprehensive, transparent and collaborative process to review and enhance the Member Boards' continuing certification programs, ensuring they are both relevant and supportive of diplomates' learning and improvement needs while providing the public with a reliable and dependable credential. These program revisions address concerns that had been expressed by diplomates about continuing certification: they offer an alternative to the high-stakes exams, provide feedback to support learning, and include processes to allow diplomates to meet requirements prior to certificate loss.

All of these changes serve to reduce diplomate costs, and diplomates like them: Ninety-eight percent of surveyed diplomates prefer longitudinal assessment models over the previous high-stakes exam. At the same time, ABMS continuing certification continues to honor its obligation to the public to verify that ABMS Board Certified physicians have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, and professionalism to provide high quality specialty care.

The value of board certification should not be understated. Patients deserve access to highly skilled specialty care. They expect their physicians to be up to date with the most recent medical advances in their specialties and to demonstrate their proficiency through a rigorous Board certification process. Recognizing NBPAS as a certifying body equivalent to ABMS Member Boards will confuse the public and the profession regarding the meaning and purpose of board certification and may undermine the public trust in board certification and professional self-regulation.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-board-of-medical-specialties-response-to-national-board-of-physicians-and-surgeons-assertion-of-certifying-body-equivalency-301596420.html

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.07.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
29.07.22 Starker Dollar setzt Johnson & Johnson zu
29.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Apple und Amazon ??berzeugen - US-Quartalszahlen geben Au...
29.07.22 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen nach Zahlen gesucht
29.07.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
29.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Apple&Amazon jump📱Stocks advance📈 Earnings: ExxonMobil&Chevron🛢️ Consumer stocks📊
29.07.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Sprungbrett 3’600? / Microsoft – Bullen bleiben am Drücker
28.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’725.17 16.32 TSSMOU
Short 11’925.82 12.63 SSSMVU
Short 12’406.28 8.16 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’145.91 29.07.2022 17:31:09
Long 10’696.44 18.03 XSSMKU
Long 10’332.30 11.41 JSSMVU
Long 10’045.84 8.84 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie verlustreich: SNB muss im ersten Halbjahr deutlichen Verlust hinnehmen
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re kehrt nach schwachem Vorquartal in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Wells Fargo: Goldpreis dürfte bis Jahresende eine enorme Rally erleben
ams OSRAM-Aktie mit deutlichen Einbussen: ams OSRAM meldet Verlust für das zweite Quartal
US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Nach starken Zahlen von Amazon und Apple: SMI und DAX schliessen vor dem Wochenende fester -- Asiatische Börsen verlieren
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verteuert sich
Warum der Euro unter 1,02 Dollar-Marke fällt - EUR/CHF nur noch knapp über 0,97
ObsEva-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: ObsEva-Forschungschef kündigt seinen Rücktritt an
Warum die Prognosen der Analysten für den S&P 500 bis Jahresende weiterhin optimistisch sind
Alibaba Aktie News: Anleger schicken Alibaba ins Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit